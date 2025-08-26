Salisbury VA Carolina Pride CLC recognized as Age-Friendly Health System - Committed to Care Excellence

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2025

Salisbury, NC - Salisbury VA announced today the Carolina Pride Community Living Center, W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, has achieved recognition as an Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), effective August 14, 2025.

Over the last three months, we have collected data about the count of older adult Veterans who received a set of evidence-based elements of high-quality care, known as the 4Ms: What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility. We are excited to continue our ongoing commitment towards reliable practice of the 4Ms.

More than 5,200 hospitals, practices, convenient care clinics, nursing homes, and home health care organizations have been recognized as Age-Friendly Health Systems – Committed to Care Excellence. Salisbury VA is proud to join the growing ranks of these organizations in putting the 4Ms into practice. Globally, more than 5,470,000 older adults have been reached with 4Ms care.

“Salisbury VA has always been committed to care excellence and is proud and humbled to have achieved this external recognition” said Charles D. Collins, acting executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System. “The Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative continues to be an important part of our overarching vision to provide every older Veteran with the best care possible. Above all, we aim every day to earn recognition of excellence from the older Veterans and caregivers whom we serve. This partnership with our community is our guiding star."

“I applaud the team at the Salisbury VA's Community Living Center for continuing your journey to advance age-friendly care for Veterans. Age-Friendly Health Systems and IHI celebrate your recognition as an Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence,” said Camille Burnett, PhD, MPA, APHN-BC, BScN, RN, DSW, FAAN, Vice President for Health Equity, Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

Burnett continued, “We know that older adults and staff alike want equitable, evidence-based quality care centered on what matters most to each individual. Together, we can move toward a future in which every older adult, during every care interaction, receives age-friendly care. Thank you for all that you do to improve care for our neighbors, colleagues, and friends.”

Age-Friendly Health Systems is an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Catholic Health Association of the US (CHA). For more information, visit www.ihi.org/agefriendly.