Salisbury VA Health Care System announces new Assistant Director, Administrator for Charlotte facilities

January 7, 2025

Charlotte , NC — Salisbury VA announced today the appointment of Thomas Streater to serve as Assistant Director and Administrator, Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC) and Charlotte Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), to lead VA operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective December 1, 2024.

Streater steps in following the retirement of Pamela Malatestinic, former assistant director and administrator, who led both VA facilities in the Queen City since November 2021. Malatestinic retired from VA service in October 2024.

Streater previously served as the associate administrator at the Charlotte HCC where he demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a strong commitment to excellence. Prior to that, he held the position of health systems specialist and administrative officer for both the Charlotte HCC and Charlotte CBOC.

Streater began his VA career in 1999 at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the years, he has taken on numerous roles with increasing responsibility in both clinical and administrative areas, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic vision.

A native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Streater earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina, and his Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is also a graduate of the 2006 Mid-Atlantic Advancement Program for Leadership and the 2011 Leadership Development Institute.

