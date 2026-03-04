Salisbury VA Health Care System Earns Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2026

Salisbury, NC - The Salisbury VA Health Care System announced that the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center's Emergency Department has earned the Bronze Standard, Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

The accreditation, developed with support from the Gary and Mary West Health Institute and the John A. Hartford Foundation, recognizes emergency departments that provide high-quality care tailored to older adults. It reflects Salisbury VA’s commitment to delivering age-appropriate, comprehensive emergency services for all Veterans.

The achievement is the result of coordinated efforts led by Dr. Stephanie Rose; Dallas Sinclair, RN; and an interdisciplinary team across the health care system. The Level 3 designation signals to Veterans, families and the community that Salisbury VA is meeting national best practices for geriatric emergency care.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and proud of our emergency care team for their dedication to advancing high-quality care for our aging Veteran population,” said Acting Executive Director Charles 'Dave' Collins, Salisbury VA Health Care System. “This accreditation demonstrates our continued commitment to improving the emergency care experience for every Veteran we serve in Salisbury and at our Urgent Care Clinics in Charlotte and Kernersville.”

The GEDA program was developed following national guidelines released in 2014 to improve emergency care for older adults. These guidelines recommend improvements such as geriatric-friendly equipment, specialized staff training and routine screening for conditions including delirium, dementia and fall risk.

The voluntary accreditation program includes three levels, similar to trauma center designations. Level 3 emergency departments must incorporate numerous best practices, provide interdisciplinary geriatric education, and maintain appropriate equipment and supplies designed for older adults.

In the coming weeks, the GEDA Board of Governors will provide feedback to help Salisbury VA continue to enhance its geriatric emergency care. This guidance will also support the facility’s preparation for reaccreditation in three years.

For more information about geriatric emergency care at the Salisbury VA Health Care System, please email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.