Salisbury VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

Salisbury, NC - The Salisbury VA Health Care System received additional funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving initial funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, Salisbury VA Health Care System, in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

B6, 13, & 18 Roof Replacement

Campus Chilled Water Loop Repairs

Chilled Water Multiple 3-way Valve Replacement

Install Campus Energy Management System

Install Campus Generator

Mechanical – Fixtures Piping Building(s) 2, 4, 8, 14E, 21, 42, and 43

“This funding allows the Salisbury VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans throughout North Carolina,” said Charles “Dave” Collins, acting executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

About the Salisbury VA Health Care System

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.