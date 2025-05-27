Salisbury VA Health Care System to Appoint Acting Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Salisbury , NC — Salisbury VA Associate Director Charles “Dave” Collins will assume authority from Executive Director Kevin P. Amick and be appointed as acting executive director at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, effective Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET.

Amick, who has served as the executive director since December 2023, will temporarily depart Salisbury VA in June to serve as the interim network director for VA’s Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 6) in Durham, North Carolina, following current Interim Network Director Jon Benoit’s upcoming departure from federal service.

Collins will serve in an acting capacity until Amick returns to the Salisbury VA. He joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service – including decades as an enlisted Airman in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a command chief master sergeant.

Collins has a wealth of leadership experience at VA, including previously serving as Salisbury VA’s Interim Executive Director in 2023 and most recently as Acting Deputy Executive Director at the Tennessee Valley Health Care System in 2024.

“While Mr. Amick is assuming the watch at our VISN headquarters, it will be business as usual here in Salisbury. Our staff will continue to provide our Veterans with world-class healthcare in the Central Piedmont region of North Carolina,” said Collins. “I wish Jon Benoit the best going forward and thank him for his decades of dedicated leadership and military and civil service to our Veterans and nation.”

Salisbury VA Health Care System will also undergo additional acting executive leadership realignments in the coming weeks as Collins prepares to vacate his current associate director position.

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.