Salisbury VA honors America’s 250th birthday by connecting Veterans with vital resources at 2026 Salisbury Homeless Veterans Stand Down

PRESS RELEASE

July 1, 2026

Salisbury, NC - As the nation begins commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Salisbury VA Health Care System reaffirmed its commitment to those who have defended America by hosting the 2026 Salisbury Homeless Veterans Stand Down on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Salisbury, North Carolina.

The event united VA employees, community organizations, and local partners to connect Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with housing, health care, earned benefits, and essential resources that help build a pathway to long-term stability.

“As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, we are reminded that our freedoms have been preserved by generations of Americans who answered the call to serve,” said Charles ‘Dave’ Collins, acting executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System. “The most meaningful way we can honor that legacy is by fulfilling our commitment to those Veterans long after their military service ends. This stand down reflected the power of partnership and our unwavering dedication to ensuring every Veteran has access to the housing, health care, benefits, and support they have earned.”

Held at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center campus for the first time in more than a decade, the stand down served as a visible reminder that honoring Veterans extends beyond ceremonies and celebrations; it requires meaningful action. By bringing services directly to Veterans in one location, Salisbury VA and its partners helped eliminate barriers to care while reinforcing VA’s commitment to preventing and ending Veteran homelessness.

The event brought together 38 VA programs, community organizations, health care providers, and outreach partners, providing Veterans with immediate access to housing assistance, VA health care enrollment, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) claims assistance, legal services, employment resources, mental health support, food, and essential supplies.

A total of 78 Veterans received services during the event, including:

15 Veterans experiencing homelessness

experiencing homelessness 14 Veterans residing in emergency or transitional housing

residing in emergency or transitional housing 49 Veterans seeking resources to maintain housing stability and prevent homelessness

The event also identified five Veterans who were not previously connected to VA or community housing resources, allowing immediate referrals for supportive services and case management.

Several Veterans met with VBA representatives to file disability compensation claims, while others enrolled in VA health care or established follow-up with VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans program staff for continued assistance.

Veterans described the event as welcoming, compassionate, and impactful. One Veteran thanked organizers for “thinking of us” and recognizing the needs of Veterans experiencing homelessness. Another expressed appreciation for the availability of legal aid, while others shared they were able to obtain essential items such as toiletries, socks, and bedding while connecting with housing specialists and VA programs that could help improve their future.

“Every Veteran deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, stability, and hope,” said Brittany Marshall, program director with Salisbury VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans team. “Bringing the stand down back to our Salisbury campus created an opportunity to meet Veterans where they are, remove barriers to care, and connect them with services that can have a lasting impact. Events like this are only possible because of the strong partnerships between VA and our community.”

The Salisbury VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans team will continue individualized follow-up with participating Veterans to ensure ongoing connections to housing, health care, and supportive services.

Salisbury VA will also participate in the Greensboro Homeless Veterans Stand Down on September 11, 2026, and host its annual Charlotte Homeless Veterans Stand Down at the South Charlotte VA Clinic on September 25, 2026, as part of its year-round effort to prevent and end Veteran homelessness across the region.

If you are or know a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838) or visit VA.gov/homeless.

About the Salisbury VA Health Care System

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.

For Attribution: Saad Howard, Executive Assistant to the Executive Director, Salisbury VA Health Care System

Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photos by Luke Thompson, Medical Media Coordinator, Salisbury VA Health Care System