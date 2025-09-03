Salisbury VA receives high scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 3, 2025

Salisbury, NC - The W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, Salisbury VA Health Care System, announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Salisbury VA has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:

Launched targeted mitigation efforts to enhance Veteran access to care: tighter integration of Primary Care and Mental Health and reforms in clinic scheduling.

Coordinated across 30+ federal/state agencies and grantees through “One Team” meetings and case conferences to combat Veteran homelessness and suicide; increased Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) voucher utilization to 94%, with 83% of Veterans successfully housed.

Introduced “Voice of the Veteran” Veteran Experience review platform into VA safety huddles to standardize delivery of real-time Veteran feedback from Charlotte, Kernersville, and Salisbury to VA staff on a weekly basis.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care the entire VA team provides,” said Charles D. Collins, acting executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Salisbury VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

