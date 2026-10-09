VA awards $153k in grants for adaptive sports programs in North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2026

Salisbury, NC - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $153,135 in grants to one community-based organization in North Carolina that provides adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we’re strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of North Carolina Veterans,” said Charles “Dave” Collins, interim executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System. “This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

About Salisbury VA

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

For more information, please contact the Office of Strategic Communications & Public Affairs, Salisbury VA Health Care System, at salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.