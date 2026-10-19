W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Salisbury, NC - The W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Salisbury VA in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 are:

Bldg. 3: Fourth Floor Primary Care Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Full Area Renovation

Bldg. 21: HVAC Upgrades & Roof Replacement

Modernize Elevators in Bldgs. 1, 2, and 5

Replace Steam and Condensate Piping

Replace Underground Steam Lines and Steam Stations Between Bldgs. 6 and 10

“This funding allows Salisbury VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans throughout North Carolina – from the Triangle to Charlotte and everywhere in between,” said Charles “Dave” Collins, interim executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

About Salisbury VA

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

For more information, please contact the Office of Strategic Communications & Public Affairs, Salisbury VA Health Care System, at salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.