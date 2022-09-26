2022 Salisbury VA Health Care System Flu Campaign

Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Available

The Salisbury VA Health Care System Flu Campaign will begin Monday, Sept. 13. Vaccines for Veterans will be available in Primary Care and in Specialty Care clinics at all locations upon request or if Veterans have a scheduled appointment.

For more information: Visit our Influenza (Flu) vaccination page

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website