2022 Salisbury VA Health Care System Flu Campaign
Influenza is a cause of substantial morbidity and mortality in the United States (U.S.).
While the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the effectiveness of stringent non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as masking and physical distancing, in influenza prevention, influenza vaccination is the most effective way to primarily protect against the disease and resultant complications. Vaccination also reduces the risk of transmitting influenza to family members, visitors, other patients, coworkers and health care personnel. VHA has made influenza vaccination a priority.
The influenza vaccine for seasonal influenza is a safe and cost-effective means for preventing and controlling influenza.
Find more details about receiving your vaccination at your specific PACT location.
Veterans can get their flu vaccination into their PACT teams by walk in.
Centralized location from 10/3, walk in to PACT teams from 9/26 to 9/30.
Centralized location from 10/3, walk into PACT teams from 9/26 to 9/30.
Veterans can get their flu vaccination into their PACT teams by walk in.
Because influenza viruses are always changing, each year’s influenza vaccine is formulated to protect from the influenza viruses most likely to cause disease that year. Influenza A and B are the two types of influenza viruses that cause seasonal influenza, typically during the fall and winter months.
The influenza vaccination program is an essential component of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health promotion and disease prevention programs.
Click the link to review updated VHA Directive on Influenza Vaccination.
https://vaww.va.gov/vhapublications/ViewPublication.asp?pub_ID=8959