New Patients - VA Health Care Orientation Handbook

The VA Health Care Orientation Handbook contains information about the services available to you. Whether you are brand new to VA or have been receiving your care through VA previously, we encourage you and your family members to read on and ask any questions you may have about your health care.
Welcome message from the Executive Director
Thank you for your service to our country and the world.
Welcome to Salisbury VA Health Care System. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves health and well-being. We are continuously improving the services we provide Veterans.
We are focused on providing care that is personalized, proactive, and Veteran-driven. We aim to provide services that meet the unique experiences and needs of Veterans. We ask that you, along with your family and caregivers, actively engage with us as a partner in meeting your health care needs.
This Health Care Orientation handbook contains information about the services available to you. Whether you are brand new to VA or have been receiving your care through VA previously, we encourage you and your family members to ask questions.
The Salisbury VA Health Care System team strives to provide the highest quality of care and service to you. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to make your VA experience better. Again, thank you for choosing Salisbury VA Health Care System and for serving our country. It’s now our time to serve you.
Sincerely,
Charles D. Collins, MHA, MHRM, ACHE, U.S. Air Force Retired
Acting Executive Director
Veterans Crisis Line
What is the Veterans Crisis Line?
The Veterans Crisis Line offers confidential crisis support for Veterans and their loved ones. If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, you can reach caring, trained responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
When you call the Veterans Crisis Line, here is what you can expect:
- A qualified responder will answer your call, ready to listen and help.
- The responder will ask a few questions, such as whether you or the Veteran you’re concerned about may be in immediate danger or at risk for suicide.
- The conversation is free and confidential, and you decide how much information to share.
- Support doesn’t end with your conversation. Our responders can connect you with the resources you need.
You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.
You’re not alone, the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. You may access the Veterans Crisis Line in the following ways:
- Dial 988 then Press 1
- Chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat
- Text 838255
For More Information
Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Mission, Vision, and Core Values
VHA’s Mission
VHA’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
VHA’s Vision
VHA will lead the future in delivering unparalleled health and well-being to our nation’s Veterans, and to the nation.
VA’s Core Values (I CARE)
These Core Values are the basic elements of how we go about our work—they define “who we are”—and form the underlying principles we use every day in our service to Veterans:
Integrity
Commitment
Advocacy
Respect
Excellence
For More Information
To learn more about VHA, its mission, and its values, visit https://www.va.gov/health/aboutvha.asp.
Rights and Responsibilities of VA Patients and Residents of Community Living Centers
What are my rights and responsibilities with VA care?
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is pleased you have selected us to provide your health care. We will provide you with personalized, patient-driven, compassionate, and state-of-the-art care. Our goal is to make your experience as positive and pleasant as we can. As part of our service to you, to other Veterans, and to the Nation, we are committed to improving health care quality. We also train future health care professionals, conduct research, and support our country in times of national emergency. In all of these activities, our employees will respect and support your rights as a patient or resident of a community living center (CLC). Your basic rights and responsibilities are outlined in this document. You will receive this information in your preferred language. Please talk with the VA treatment team members who are providing your care or to a patient advocate if you have any questions or would like more information about your rights and responsibilities.
1. Nondiscrimination and Respect
- You will be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect as an individual. Consistent with federal law, VA policy, and accreditation standards of The Joint Commission, you will not be subject to discrimination for any reason, including for reasons of age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression.
- You will receive care in a safe environment free from excess noise and with sufficient light to ensure comfort and safety.
- You have a right to have access to the outdoors.
- We will seek to honor your cultural and personal values, beliefs, and preferences. We ask that you identify any cultural, religious, or spiritual beliefs or practices that influence your care.
- You or someone you choose has the right to keep and spend your money. You have the right to receive an accounting of any funds that VA is holding for you.
- We will respect your personal freedoms in the care and treatment we provide you. This includes trying to accommodate your normal sleep and wake cycles, food likes and dislikes, and other personal preferences.
- In the CLC, you have the right to be free from chemical and physical restraints. In the inpatient acute care setting, and only in rare cases, the use of chemical and physical restraints may be used if all other efforts to keep you or others free from harm have not worked.
- In the CLC, you may keep personal items and are expected to wear your own clothes. As an inpatient, you may wear your own clothes depending on your medical condition.
- You have the right to keep and use personal items as long as they are safe and legal.
- You have the right to social interaction and regular exercise. You will have the opportunity for religious worship and spiritual support. You may decide whether to participate in these activities. You may decide whether or not to perform tasks in or for the Medical Center or in the CLC.
- You have the right to communicate freely and privately. You will have access to public telephones and VA will assist you in sending and receiving mail. You may participate in civic rights, such as voting and free speech.
- When a loved one is involved in support and care of a VA patient or CLC resident, VA considers a patient or CLC resident’s family to include anyone related to the patient or CLC resident in any way (for example, biologically or legally) and anyone whom the patient or CLC resident considers to be family. If you are an inpatient, any persons you choose can be with you to support you during your stay. Medical staff may restrict visitors for inpatients if medical or safety concerns require it. You will be told promptly about any visitor restriction and the reason for it.
- In order to provide a safe treatment environment for all patients or CLC residents and staff, you and your visitors are expected to avoid unsafe acts that place others at risk for accidents or injuries. Please immediately report any condition you believe to be unsafe.
2. Health Information and Privacy
- Your privacy will be protected.
- You will be given information about the health benefits you can receive. The information will be provided in a way you can understand.
- You will receive information about the costs of your care (for example, co-payments), if any, before you are treated. You are responsible for paying your portion of any costs associated with your care.
- Your health record will be kept confidential. Information about you will not be released without your authorization unless permitted by law (an example of this is State public health reporting). You have the right to have access to or request a copy of your own health records.
- Please respect the privacy of other patients and CLC residents and do not reveal their health information that you may overhear or otherwise become aware of.
3. Partnering in Care
- You have a right to express your preferences concerning future medical care in an advance directive, including designating a health care agent to make health care decisions on your behalf when you can no longer do so.
- You, and any person(s) you choose, will be involved in all decisions about your care. You will be given information you can understand about the benefits and risks of treatment in your preferred language. You will be given other options. You can agree to or refuse any treatment. You will be told what is likely to happen to you if you refuse a treatment.
- Refusing a treatment will not affect your rights to future care but you take responsibility for the impact this decision may have on your health.
- Tell your provider about your current condition, medicines (including over-the-counter and herbals), and medical history. Also, share any other information that affects your health. You should ask questions when you do not understand something about your care. This will help us provide you the best care possible.
- You will be given, in writing, the name and title of the provider in charge of your care. You have the right to be involved in choosing your provider. You also have the right to know the names and titles of those who provide you care. This includes students and other trainees. Providers will properly introduce themselves when they take part in your care.
- You will be educated about your role and responsibilities as a patient or CLC resident. This includes your participation in decision making and care at the end of life.
- If you believe you cannot follow the treatment plan, you have a responsibility to tell your provider or treatment team.
- You will be informed of all outcomes of your care, including any possible injuries associated with your care. You will be informed about how to request compensation and other remedies for any serious injuries.
- You have the right to have your pain assessed and to receive treatment to manage your pain. You and your treatment team will develop a pain management plan together. You are expected to help the treatment team by telling them if you have pain and if the treatment is working.
- As an inpatient or CLC resident, you will be provided any transportation necessary for your treatment plan.
- You have the right to choose whether or not you will participate in any research project. Any research will be clearly identified. Potential risks of the research will be identified and there will be no pressure on you to participate.
- You will be included in resolving any ethical issues about your care. If you have ethical issues or concerns, you may speak with the Medical Center’s Ethics Consultation Service for help.
4. Concerns or Complaints
- You are encouraged and expected to seek help from your treatment team or a patient advocate if you have problems or complaints. Any privacy complaints will be addressed by the facility Privacy Officer. You will be given understandable information about the complaint process in your preferred language. You may complain verbally or in writing, without fear of retaliation.
- Your complaint, once received, will be provided to the identified department for review by a health care professional who may contact you to better understand your concern or ask clarifying questions. After the concern is understood, someone from the identified department will contact you to provide the final resolution.
- If you believe you or your family member has been neglected, abused or exploited by VA staff, please report this promptly to the treatment team or patient advocate. You will receive help immediately.
- If you believe the organization has failed to address your concerns about health care quality and safety or suspected criminal activities, fraud, waste, abuse, or mismanagement, you may contact the VA Office of the Inspector General at 1-
. For more information, visit va.gov/oig/hotline/.
- If you believe the organization has failed to address or satisfy your concerns about health care quality and safety, you may contact The Joint Commission’s Office of Quality Monitoring at 1-
. This does not apply to CLC Residents.
5. Additional Rights and Responsibilities of Community Living Center Residents
Because the CLC serves as your home for short or long-stay services, you have the following additional rights and responsibilities as a CLC resident:
- Staff will knock on your bedroom door prior to entry.
- You have the right to receive care from the same staff member every day to the extent that consistent assignment is possible.
- You may have visitors at any time of the day or night provided visitors are respectful of you, your need for privacy and the privacy of others. You may refuse visitors at any time.
- You have a right to consensual sexual activity and you have a right to privacy during those visits.
- Your care will be delivered in a setting that resembles home. Therefore, you will be invited to have your meals in a designated dining area and you will have access to those activities that contribute to meaningful use of time.
- In preparation for being discharged to your own home, you and or your caregiver may be invited to participate in activities that prepare you to go home such as self-administration of medications and treatments.
- You and your caregivers have a right to attend treatment planning meetings and participate in household or resident council.
VA Health Care New Enrollee Checklist
What should I know now that I’ve enrolled in VA health care?
Welcome to VA health care! We want to make it easy for you to get started. Use this checklist to make sure you have all the information you need:
- Learn the names of your Primary Care PACT Team members.
- Register for the My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal at https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/.
- Learn how to use the “secure message” function through My HealtheVet.
- Learn how to contact your Primary Care PACT Team.
- Learn how to make, change, or cancel appointments.
- Learn how to fill or renew your VA prescriptions.
- Take an active role in your health care as a partner with your provider.
- After your appointment, ask:
- When your next appointment will be.
- If you need any lab work done before your next appointment.
- What you need to do to prepare for your next appointment.
- If you need to pick up any prescriptions.
- Whether your contact information is correct.
VA Resource Navigator
What is the VA Resource Navigator?
The VA Resource Navigator is a simple tool that helps you access and understand VA benefits. The Navigator is a short “go-to guide” to finding trusted websites and phone numbers for key VA services and benefits.
What is included in the VA Resource Navigator?
The Navigator includes popular and frequently sought-after VA information. It provides weblinks, phone numbers, and QR codes to VA benefits resources.
Topics include:
- VA Locations
- Records
- Health Care
- Disability and Benefits
- Education and Training
- Housing Assistance
- Careers and Employment
- Family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits
- Pension
- VA Mobile apps
- Burials and Memorials
For More Information
- To view and share the VA Resource Navigator with others, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/PCL/PCL-VA-Navigator.asp.
Eligibility and Benefits
How can I learn more about VA benefits?
VA is committed to helping Veterans be well-informed about VA health care benefits and services. To that end, we offer several informative materials to ensure that you remain up to date. We encourage you to refer to the following publications when you have questions about your eligibility for specific health care benefits. Help is also available:
- At your local VA health care facility’s Enrollment Office.
- W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center
- Building 3, 1st floor
- Charlotte Health Care Center
- 1st floor
- Kernersville Health Care Center
- 1st floor
- W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center
- Online at www.va.gov/healthbenefits and https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/.
- By calling toll-free 1-877-222-VETS (8387) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET.
Veterans Health Benefits Handbook (VHBH)
When you enroll in the VA health care system, you will receive a personalized Veterans Health Benefits Handbook (VHBH). Your handbook will be tailored specifically to you, with a current, accurate description of your VA health care benefits and services. Safeguard it as you would any other sensitive personal document.
The VHBH includes:
- Eligibility and health care benefits information.
- Contact information for your local facility.
- Information regarding copayment responsibilities.
- Instructions on how to schedule appointments.
- Guidelines for communicating treatment needs.
- Patient rights information.
- Guidance on how to obtain copies of medical records.
Enrolled Veterans will receive a personalized handbook via U.S. mail. For that reason, make sure that your current address is on file with VA. You may call VA toll-free at 1-877-222-VETS (8387) to update your address or to request a new handbook.
Health Care Benefits Overview
The Health Care Benefits Overview provides the information you need to understand VA’s health care system. It includes answers to frequently asked questions about eligibility and benefits. The publication is available at VA medical centers and can also be downloaded at www.va.gov/healthbenefits/resources/epublications.asp.
VA Health Care Copay and Billing
What do I need to know about copayment and billing for VA health care?
A copayment (“copay”) is a fee that you may have to pay for VA health care or medications. You may not have to pay copays (you’re “exempt”) depending on your service-connected disability rating, income level, priority group, or special eligibility factors. There are also some services that don’t require a copay for any Veteran, no matter what your disability rating is or what priority group you are in.
VA Health Care Copay Rates
You can find current year copay rates at www.va.gov/health-care/copay-rates. Whether or not you’ll need to pay copays–and how much you’ll pay–depends on your priority group. Your priority group is assigned when you enroll in VA health care. There are 8 priority groups. Your assignment is based on:
- Your military service history, and
- Your disability rating, and
- Your income level, and
- Whether or not you qualify for Medicaid, and
- Other benefits you may be receiving (like VA pension benefits).
Health Insurance at VA
If you are covered by commercial health insurance and the medical care you are provided at a VA Medical Center is not for a service-related condition, VA can bill your insurance.
The payment received from your health insurance will be used to offset any first party copay liability you may have. Also, the funds collected go directly back to the VA Medical Centers to support care and programs for all veterans. Please present your health insurance cards at check-in for your medical appointments.
How to Review and Pay Your VA Copay Bill
To learn more about how to make a payment, request help, or dispute your charges, visit www.va.gov/health-care/pay-copay-bill. You can also pay your bill by phone by calling
VA Disability Compensation Benefits
What is VA disability compensation?
Disability compensation is a tax-free benefit paid to a Veteran for disabilities caused or made worse by injuries or diseases that happened while on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training. Disability compensation is also paid to certain Veterans disabled from VA health care or vocational rehabilitation.
Who is eligible?
You may be eligible for disability compensation if you have a chronic medical condition related to your service and were discharged under other than dishonorable conditions.
How much does VA pay?
The amount of basic benefit paid ranges from $175.51 to $3,974.15 per month (but may change annually as determined by Congress). Your amount depends on how disabled you are. You may be paid additional amounts in certain instances, if:
- You have very severe disabilities or loss of limb(s).
- You have a spouse, child(ren), or dependent parent(s).
- You have a seriously disabled spouse.
How can I apply?
Visit www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim for details on how to apply for VA disability compensation. You can apply in several different ways:
Apply online:
To apply online, visit https://www.va.gov/disability/file-disability-claim-form-21-526ez/introduction to fill out and electronically submit VA form 21-526EZ, Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits.
Apply with the help of a trained professional:
You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help filing a claim for disability compensation. Visit https://www.va.gov/get-help-from-accredited-representative to learn more.
Use a paper form: In person, by mail, or by fax:
Fill out VA Form 21-526EZ, available at https://www.vba.va.gov/pubs/forms/VBA-21-526EZ-ARE.pdf. You can bring the form to a VA regional office near you or print the form, fill it out, and send it to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 54547-4444
You can also fax your application to VA. If you’re in the U.S., fax your application to
What evidence should I submit with my claim?
If you have any of the following materials, please submit them with your application:
- Discharge or separation papers (DD Form 214 or equivalent)
- Service Treatment records
- Dependency records (marriage & children's birth certificates)
- Medical evidence (doctor & hospital reports)
- Lay statements (for example, “buddy statements” from fellow service members; statements from family and friends who have information about your condition or injury; diaries or letters related to your service)
More information on evidence needed for your disability claim can be found at https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/evidence-needed/. VA will also gather evidence needed to support the claim on your behalf. Submitting evidence already in your possession may enable VA to process your claim more quickly.
What are some related benefits I may be entitled to?
Depending on your level of disability, you may be entitled to benefits such as:
- Priority medical care.
- Veteran readiness and employment.
- Clothing allowance.
- Grants for specially adapted housing.
- Automobile grant and adaptive equipment.
- Service-disabled Veterans insurance.
- Federal employment preference.
- State/local Veterans benefits.
- Military exchange and commissary privileges.
For more information and additional forms for related benefits, visit https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/additional-forms/
The PACT Act
What is the PACT Act?
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a law that expanded VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This law helps VA provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Toxic Exposure Screening
As required by the PACT Act, all Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at VA medical centers and clinics nationwide, including by phone or during virtual appointments. During your screening, a member of your care team will have a conversation with you and ask if you believe you experienced toxic exposures during your military service. If you answer yes, they may connect you to additional support and resources.
You can ask about the toxic exposure screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment or want to be screened sooner, contact your local VA facility and request a screening.
Filing for VA Disability Benefits
To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.” If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
The PACT Act added more than 20 presumptive disease categories related to toxic exposures. To see a full list of presumptive disease categories added by the PACT Act, please visit VA.gov/PACT and consider filing a claim at https://www.va.gov/disability/file-disability-claim-form-21-526ez/introduction.
For More Information
To find more PACT Act resources—including fact sheets translated into 13 languages—visit https://news.va.gov/109115/spread-word-pact-act-health-care-eligibility/.
VA Health Care Services
What health care services are available through VA?
VA health care facilities provide many kinds of treatment services. We are proud to provide highly qualified health care professionals dedicated to your health care needs. Our goal is to provide enrolled Veterans with the care they need at the right time, at the right place, from the right provider. This may be on-site during inpatient hospitalization, at one of the primary or specialty care clinics, at a community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC), in a community living center, or in a residential care facility. Sometimes, you may need to travel to another VA facility or receive care from a local community care provider, paid for by VA. Telehealth or VA Video Connect may be an option for some appointments. If any of these are necessary for you, your VA provider will work with you to obtain these services.
For specialty care services, your PACT (primary care) provider will conduct a medical review and determine if you need to see a specialist. If a specialty care appointment is needed, your provider will submit a consult request so you can get the appointment scheduled. There are some specialties that you may be able to self-refer to.
Below is a list of some of the inpatient and outpatient services provided by VA, which may vary based on your local VA health care system.
Inpatient Care Services
Inpatient care provided by VA may include (but are not limited to) these services:
- Acute care inpatient units
- Medical
- Surgical
- Mental Health
- Dialysis acute treatment
- Intensive care units
- Medical
- Surgical
- Psychiatric
- Cardiac specialty
- Transplant care units
- Community Living Centers (CLC)
- Residential mental health rehabilitation units (sometimes called domiciliary care)
- Spinal Cord Injury units (SCI)
- Polytrauma rehabilitation centers & network sites
Outpatient Services
VA also provides numerous outpatient services to help diagnose and/or treat Veterans’ medical conditions, usually as a consultation from a primary care provider. These providers specialize in a particular area of care and have extensive training and education.
VA outpatient services include:
- Audiology (hearing)
- Bariatric (weight-loss surgery)
- Blind rehabilitation
- Cardiology - Vascular (heart and blood circulation)
- Chiropractic care
- Dental
- Dermatology
- Diabetes and endocrinology
- Diagnostic laboratory (tests)
- ENT (ear, nose, and throat surgery)
- Eye care (optometry and ophthalmology)
- Gastroenterology (GI)
- Geriatric care
- Gynecology surgery (women’s reproductive system surgery)
- Infectious disease
- Mental health
- Nephrology (kidneys)
- Neurology (nerves)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal cord, and nerve surgery)
- Nuclear medicine (imaging)
- Nutrition services
- Occupational Therapy (OT)
- Orthotic and prosthetic services (artificial limbs, orthotic devices)
- Oncology (cancer)
- Pacemaker (heart)
- Pain management
- Pharmacy (medication)
- Physical Therapy (PT)
- Plastic surgery
- Podiatry (feet)
- Primary care
- Prosthetics and sensory aids
- Pulmonary (lungs)
- Radiation oncology (cancer care)
- Radiology (x-rays and imaging)
- Recreation Therapy (RT)
- Respiratory therapy
- Rheumatology (joints, autoimmune diseases)
- Specialty gynecology services
- Speech-Language Pathology (SLP)
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Transplantation (heart, lungs, liver, etc.)
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and polytrauma
- Urology (kidneys, bladder, male reproductive system)
- Vascular surgery (blood vessels)
For More Information
Learn more about VA care and services at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/.
Primary Care and Patient Aligned Care Teams
Primary Care at VA
Primary Care (PC) gives eligible Veterans easy access to health care professionals to meet their needs. PC provides management of chronic medical conditions, acute care, disease prevention, coordination of care across a range of health services, and education and resources.
Team-Based Care
We take a team approach to health care with you at the center. This approach leads to better quality care, a better patient experience, and fewer hospital visits.
After you sign up for VA health care, you’re assigned to a health care team called a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). The assigned team is made up of you, those who support you (like family members and caregivers), and your health care team members. You will have appointments scheduled with various members of your PACT team depending on your health care needs.
VA offers many ways for Veterans to connect with their health care team. In addition to in-office visits, we offer video visits using a secure internet connection, telephone visits, and secure messaging through MyHealtheVet.
Once enrolled in our health care system you will be assigned to a PACT depending on your location. To schedule an appointment contact:
Primary Care Call Center - 1-
Are you sick today and need to see your PACT team?
- Calling ahead is preferred so we can give you an urgent appointment or set up a telephone visit.
- Ask to speak to the nurse on the PACT team, to further triage.
- The PACT team member will help to get you where you need to go.
- If you choose to walk in:
- Medical Support Assistant (MSA) at the front desk will ask the reason for the visit
- The MSA will reach out to the PACT nurse; in many cases the nurses will be able to help.
- Please understand your PACT team is caring for other Veterans with scheduled appointments, and you will likely be asked to wait
Making the Most out of Your Visit
To ensure each VA health care appointment is successful, arrive on time and:
- Bring a list of your medicines.
- Bring a list of questions for your provider.
- Let your team know if you had a recent non-VA medical appointment or emergency room visit, or if you were admitted to a hospital.
Pharmacy/Medications
Do you have a medication refill request?
- Have you checked for existing refills and called the pharmacy refill number?
- 1-
or
- Please allow 7-10 days for mail delivery of these medications.
- If your need is urgent, please have the name of the medication clearly written down for the clinic staff. Please allow 24-48 hours for your provider to write the order for pick-up.
- Prescriptions from Non-VA/Private Provider: PLEASE bring appropriate medical records with the prescription stating why you need to take it. Be prepared to drop off the prescription as there is NO GUARANTEE your VA provider can prescribe your new medication. This is a process that takes time, research and patience.
- You will need to fax or drop off a copy of the new prescription(s) and copies of the non-VA doctor’s medical record to your PACT Team for review. This also applies if a non-VA doctor changes the dose of medicine the VA has given you.
- If the prescription is linked to a Community Care Consult, please take the prescription to the Non-VA Care Pharmacy located in the Pharmacy area.
Primary Care Clinic Fax Numbers
Salisbury
Green Clinic:
Purple Clinic:
Bronze Clinic:
Silver Clinic:
Charlotte
Freedom Park:
Latta Park:
Lake Wylie:
Lake Norman:
Kannapolis Lake:
High Rock Lake:
Grandfather Mountain:
Mount Mitchell:
Blue Ridge:
Cape Hatteras:
Kernersville
Ocracoke Island:
Old Salem:
Pilot Mountain:
Reynolda Gardens:
Tanglewood Park:
Southport:
Do you have a request for paperwork/medical supplies/consults?
- These take time to review, and we ask you to be prepared to drop these off so we can do it right, at our earliest convenience.
- If you are dropping off paperwork, please remember to give the provider 7 to 10 days to complete.
PACT Social Work
Each Patient Aligned Care Team has a Social Worker who is available to assist with coordinating your care, such as:
- Advance Directives (Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney)
- Home Health Information and Referral
- Hospital Discharge Planning- Coordination with Community Providers
- Adult Day Health Care Referral
- Hospice Information
- Community Resource Referrals (i.e. applications for monetary assistance with rent, electric, medical, etc.)
- Referral to Fiduciary Service
- Aid and Attendance Medical Form
- Caregiver Support Referral
- Referrals to local shelters, low-income housing, food and clothing
- Referrals to other VA programs (i.e. Homeless, Substance Abuse, Mental health, Veterans Justice Outreach)
- Community Dental Resources
- Transportation Resources
Contact a PACT Social Worker:
Salisbury
Purple Clinic Extension: 14954
Bronze Clinic Extension: 15205
Silver Clinic Extension: 16032
Green Clinic Extension: 14956
Charlotte HCC
Freedom Park & Latta Park Extension: 32393
Lake Norman, Lake Wylie, & Independence Park Extension: 32159
Kannapolis Lake Extension: 37206
High Rock Lake, Mount Mitchell, & Grandfather Mountain Extension: 32047
All Women Veterans
Call
For More Information
Learn about VA Primary Care:
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
It’s normal to feel stressed, anxious, down or moody at times, but if these feelings persist, your Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) team can help. PCMHI is a team of mental health experts that coordinates with the rest of your PACT to deliver the best possible care to you.
PCMHI integrates mental health staff into each PACT, allowing your care team to provide services for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance use without needing a separate consult with mental health providers outside of the PACT clinic area.
Who is PCMHI care for?
Any Veteran in primary care has access to PCMHI’s resources and support team. Talk to your Primary Care Provider (PCP) if you have any of these common concerns:
- Depression
- Anxiety or Worries
- Post-Traumatic Stress
- Substance Abuse
- Family/Relationship Problems
- Stress
- Grief/Loss
- Anger
PCMHI can help to decrease symptoms associated with medical problems such as:
- Pain
- Sleep/Insomnia
- Headaches
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- High Blood Pressure
- Asthma/COPD
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Talking about mental health concerns can be difficult, but speaking with your PCP can be the first step to feeling better.
Why get PCMHI care?
PCMHI care is problem-focused, solution-oriented, and patient-centered.
PCMHI treatments and recommendations focus on your goals, and what is important to you right now, to give you the best options available for your care.
PCMHI care has proven to be effective. Over 20 years of research has shown that integrated mental health care improves:
- access to high quality treatment,
- patient engagement,
- clinical and functional outcomes, and
- patient satisfaction.
What can PCMHI care do for you?
PCMHI works with your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) to meet your mental health needs right in primary care. Your Behavioral Health Provider will work with your Primary Care Provider to develop the best plan for you. Appointments with your PCMHI mental health expert are usually 30 minute appointments and are conducted within the Primary Care clinic. Your PCMHI provider will help you understand your symptoms, how treatment can help, and what you can do to help. They will also track your treatment, progress, and concerns, and coordinate any adjustments as needed.
For More Information
If you are interested in learning more about the PCMHI program, please speak with your Primary Care provider.
Health Care for Women Veterans
What services does VA offer for women Veterans?
Women Veterans of all ages, races, backgrounds, and branches of service from across the country receive their healthcare at VA. Your VA women’s health care teams work with you to create an individual plan based on your values, needs, and goals. You can receive care through telehealth and in-office appointments. You can also access health services to support you, including:
- A full range of health care services with primary and preventive care, such as mammography, cervical screenings (PAP tests), contraceptives, and menopause support.
- Reproductive health care services including maternity care, lactation support, and fertility services like in vitro fertilization (IVF) for those who qualify.
- Mental health evaluation, counseling, and treatment for different mental health concerns, including:
- Stress adjustment from deployment.
- Depression, mood, and anxiety disorders.
- Alcohol, drug, or other substance use disorders.
- Coping with illness.
- Disordered eating.
- Parenting and caregiver concerns.
- Post-partum depression.
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Psychiatric conditions, such as schizophrenia
- Treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to military sexual trauma (MST), even if you are not eligible for other VA care.
- Complementary and integrated health practices like acupuncture and yoga.
VA staff are available to assist you in coordinating your care at VA. You can receive support from:
- Women’s Health Primary Care Providers, who are trained in general primary care as well as women-specific care such as breast health and reproductive care. You will be assigned to one at VA.
- A Patient Aligned Care Team of medical professionals who can coordinate VA’s services to align with your personal health plans and goals.
- Mental health professionals and counselors who have specific training and expertise in women Veterans’ mental health.
- Women Veterans Program Managers, who are present at every VA Medical Center nationwide (we have one for the Salisbury VA Health Care System that is located at the Salisbury VA Medical Center). They advise and advocate for you and help coordinate the services you may need, from primary care to specialized care for chronic conditions or reproductive health.
For More Information
- Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC): The Women Veterans Call Center is your guide to VA. All calls are answered by women, many of whom are Veterans. They will answer questions about VA services and benefits and connect you with the Women Veterans Program Manager at your local VA. This service is free and you can call as many times as you need. Call or text 855-VA-WOMEN
). Representatives are available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also chat online and learn more by visiting www.womenshealth.va.gov.
- Veteran Call Center: 1-
- Women Veterans Program Manager:
- To learn more about services for women Veterans at VA, visit https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/index.asp.
Geriatrics and Extended Care
What geriatric and extended care services does VA provide?
VA provides a variety of services and support to aging and disabled Veterans through a combination of VA and community providers. Our goal is to help ensure that Veterans can maintain independence and autonomy as they rise above the challenges of aging, disability, or serious illness. Programs and services include:
- Age-Friendly Health Systems: VA has adopted the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement. It uses the 4Ms (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility) to align care for each Veteran with unique goals and preferences based on what matters most to them.
- Geriatric Evaluation: The Geriatric Evaluation Program is designed to address Veterans’ complex medical and cognitive needs, including social determinants of health, together with their primary care providers.
- Home Based Primary Care Patient Aligned Care Team (HBPC PACT): A HBPC PACT provides comprehensive health care support to Veterans with serious medical, social, and behavioral conditions in their own homes.
- VA Medical Foster Home Program: A Medical Foster Home (MFH) is an alternative to a nursing home for Veterans who cannot live safely on their own. VA matches these Veterans with a trained caregiver/homeowner and provides VA support staff to coordinate training and care.
- Veteran Directed Care (VDC) Program: This program provides support to Veterans with nursing-home-level care needs. VDC helps Veterans age safely and independently in their homes and communities. It also helps guide Veterans in managing a personalized monthly budget to purchase goods and services and hire employees to best meet their needs.
- Personal Care Services (PCS): These programs provide supportive care, which includes activities of daily living (ADL) such as bathing, dressing, and eating, so that Veterans may remain at home for as long as possible.
- Community Adult Day Health Care (ADHC): Veterans can go to these community facilities for PCS as well as health maintenance, nutrition, exercise, social activities, peer support, and recreation.
- Homemaker/Home Health Aide (H/HHA): Veterans can receive in-home support and assistance from these aides to meet their ADL and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL). These may include preparing meals, washing Veteran’s clothes and bed linens, and light housekeeping to maintain safe and sanitary environment.
- Home Respite Care: This service is provided by community home health agencies to give caregivers temporary relief. Veterans can then receive personal care assistance in their caregiver’s absence.
- Palliative/Hospice Care: These services are provided by specialized care teams at each VA facility. They focus on providing comfort care and support to Veterans with serious or life-limiting diseases.
- Skilled Home Health Care: These are short-term or long-term health care services performed in Veterans’ homes. Examples include wound care, therapy services, medication administration, and other services.
- Community Living Centers (CLC): CLC are nursing homes operated and owned by VA. They assist Veterans who require short stays before going home, as well as those who require longer or permanent stays.
- State Veterans Homes (SVH): SVH are owned, operated, managed, and financed by individual states. There are three levels of care: nursing home care (NH); domiciliary care (DOM); and/or adult day health care (ADHC).
- Community Nursing Home (CNH): Veterans requiring 24-hour nursing services and meeting nursing home level of care by state standards have the choice to reside in one of 9,000 VA-contracted and Medicare or Medicaid-certified nursing homes across the country.
For More Information
To learn more about geriatric and extended care services at VA, visit http://www.va.gov/Geriatrics.
Virtual Care Tools
What are virtual care tools?
VA’s virtual care tools offer Veterans convenient access to care. These tools can help Veterans reduce trips to VA facilities, increase communication with their VA care teams, and more easily access their health information.
VA’s virtual care tools empower you to take charge of your health and be active in managing your care. My HealtheVet on VA.gov, VA Telehealth Services, and VA Mobile offer technologies to improve your health care experience.
What virtual care tools are available, and how can I access them?
A variety of virtual care tools are available.
The VA App Store houses a wide variety of mobile and web apps designed specifically for Veterans, all in one convenient place. VA apps, including the official VA: Health and Benefits app, help you take charge of your health, securely manage your care, and connect with your VA care team. Visit the VA App Store at mobile.va.gov/appstore.
VA Video Connect is VA’s secure videoconferencing app for video telehealth appointments. It is designed to help Veterans quickly and easily meet with VA providers through live video on any computer or mobile device with an internet connection. You can also invite guests, such as your family members and caregivers, to join the video appointment. Learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
With the VA Health Chat app, Veterans enrolled in VA health care can connect with a VA staff member in less than 10 minutes. Caring VA staff provide medical advice for non-life-threatening health concerns, schedule VA appointments, refill VA prescriptions, and more. VA Health Chat is not yet available at all locations. You can confirm that VA Health Chat is available to you at mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat. If your location isn’t listed, please check back monthly. VA is expanding this service rapidly.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov is VA’s online patient portal for Veterans, active-duty service members, and their dependents and caregivers. My HealtheVet on VA.gov is private and secure, and it features a variety of online resources and tools that offer you greater control over your health and wellness. To get started, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/ to sign in or create an account. For more information, you can also visit https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-access-my-healthevet-on-vagov/.
What resources can help me with virtual care tools?
Virtual Health Resource Centers (VHRCs) offer support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. At a VHRC, you can speak with experts to determine which virtual care options may be best for your health and lifestyle needs. These experts are also available to help you get started with VA apps and set up VA-loaned devices.
VHRC locations:
- Salisbury VA Medical Center: Building 4, 3rd floor –
- Charlotte Health Care Center: Mental Health Clinic 2nd floor
- Kernersville Health Care Center: Mental Health Clinic 1st floor
VA’s Digital Divide Consult can help Veterans who would benefit from video telehealth services but don’t have internet access or a video-capable device. Through the Digital Divide Consult, your VA provider can refer you to a VA social worker who determines your eligibility for programs to help you get the internet service or technology needed for VA telehealth. For more information about the Digital Divide Consult, talk with your VA provider.
For More Information
- To learn more about virtual technologies available to Veterans, visit https://connectedcare.va.gov/.
- To take charge of your health, securely manage your care, and connect with your VA care team download the VA Health and Benefits App at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-and-benefits.
- Get started with My HealtheVet on VA.gov at https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/ and learn more at https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-access-my-healthevet-on-vagov/.
- For assistance with My HealtheVet contact the National Helpdesk at
or the local office at .
- For assistance with Login.gov contact the help desk at
.
- For assistance with id.me contact the help desk at
.
VA Pharmacy Service
What does the VA Pharmacy do?
VA provides a generous pharmacy benefits program to Veterans who are eligible to receive VA care. The VA pharmacy can fill your prescriptions when they are ordered by VA providers and VA-authorized community providers.
VA uses a Veterans Affairs National Formulary (VANF) listing of products (e.g., drugs and drug related supplies) that are available for prescription at all VA medical facilities. Review the VANF at https://www.va.gov/formularyadvisor/. If you need medicine that is not on this list, you can talk to your provider or pharmacist. NOTE: Some of your prescriptions may not be refillable by VA pharmacy. Talk to your provider about your prescriptions to learn more.
How do I receive my prescriptions?
Most VA prescriptions are mailed to your home. The average time for a prescription to be delivered is 10 days after your prescription is ordered. If you need your prescription sooner, you can contact the VA pharmacy to request an urgent fill. You must see a pharmacist in order to pick up your new prescriptions at the VA pharmacy. Report to Pharmacy Check-In to see a pharmacist. If you do not have an urgent need to pick up your prescription, there is no need to report to the pharmacy unless you would like to discuss your medications with a pharmacist.
How do I refill or cancel my prescriptions?
VA does NOT automatically refill prescriptions. Please order your refills at least 15 days before your supply runs out. You can order routine refills through the new My HealtheVet on VA.gov portal, the VA Health & Benefits mobile application, by phone, or by mail. If you wish to cancel a prescription, please contact your VA health care team to discuss before stopping any medicines. ALL refills will be mailed to you upon your request by one of the methods listed above. You do not pick up refills at the VA facility. Only the first fill of an urgent prescription can be picked up at the pharmacy.
How do I get a medication renewed when my prescription has no refills left?
You may call the automated refill number 1-
How do I check the status of my prescriptions?
You may check the status of your prescription by calling 1-
What will my VA prescriptions cost?
Your VA eligibility and service connection determines what, if any, copayments are required. You will be billed for any co-payments that you may have. Any questions regarding billing can by addressed by calling 1-
Learn more at https://www.va.gov/health-care/copay-rates/.
How else can VA pharmacists help me?
VA pharmacists can provide you with education about your medications and make sure that they are safe for you. VA pharmacists confirm that every medication is properly prescribed and prepared so that you can be confident you have received the proper medication and dose.
For More Information:
To learn more about your medications, you can talk to your VA health care provider or a VA pharmacist. You can also use the following resources:
- Ask A Pharmacist VA Mobile App: https://mobile.va.gov/app/ask-a-pharmacist
- My HealtheVet: https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/
- Veterans Health Library: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/MedicationsVA/
- National Library of Medicine: www.medlineplus.gov
- VA National Formulary’s Search Tool: www.pbm.va.gov/apps/VANationalFormulary/
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
How does VA help Veterans practice healthy living?
At VA, we are committed to helping you achieve and maintain your best health. A healthy lifestyle is essential to living your best life and preventing disease. The National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP) offers programs and resources to help you be well and well-informed about your health habits and choices.
Healthy Living Messages
NCP has developed 10 Healthy Living Messages to promote and share important information and resources about topics that can help Veterans live healthy lives. These messages are:
- Be Involved in Your Health Care
- Be Physically Active
- Be Safe
- Be Tobacco Free
- Eat Wisely
- Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations
- Limit Alcohol
- Manage Stress
- Sleep Well
- Strive for a Healthy Weight
For More Information
Whole Health
What is Whole Health?
Whole Health supports your health and well-being and centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your VA health care team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Why is the VA changing the way health care is provided?
VA is transforming to a health care system, rather than a disease care system; one that empowers and equips Veterans to discover a new path to health and well-being.
How is Whole Health different?
Whole Health puts you in control of your care. It focuses on self-care, skill building, and support. These services are not diagnosis or disease based but support the personal health goals of each Veteran. Approaches such as stress reduction, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching are available. You don’t have to wait until something is wrong to improve your well-being. Whole Health encourages you to set goals based on what is important to you, and work toward those goals with your health team.
Will Whole Health help me?
Studies show Veterans who use Whole Health services report being able to manage stress better and note the care they receive as being more person-centered. Veterans with chronic pain who used Whole Health services had a three-fold reduction in opioid use compared to those who did not. Pain management is not the only benefit of Whole Health though. Veterans have success with weight loss, improved mental health, and better vital signs, and diagnostic test results.
Start your Whole Health journey today
Access the main Whole Health VA Website: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/
Complete a Personal Health Inventory: va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/docs/PHI_Jan2022_Final_508.pdf
Read about Veterans who have experienced significant life and health improvements with Whole Health:
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/features/index.asp
Talk to your Primary Care or Mental Health team to learn more about how to get connected for services.
Mental Health Resources and Service
What does VA offer for mental health support?
VA is here for Veterans and their loved ones with resources and support to address and manage mental health conditions. Our resources include:
- Evidence-based treatment options, including therapy and medication, to help with conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia,and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Support for dealing with substance misuse, including opioids, stimulants, and alcohol, including a residential rehabilitation treatment program (RRTP).
- Free and confidential care for survivors of military sexual trauma (MST).
How can I receive mental health care at VA?
Mental Health (MH) treatment in the Salisbury VA Health Care System is provided on a continuum of care, meaning that care is provided at the most appropriate level for a Veteran’s treatment needs. This is designed to aid Veterans in working towards their personal goals and in learning skills to support wellness and self-management of symptoms over time.
Primary Care and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI):
Veterans who are new to the Salisbury VA or who are interested in receiving MH services are encouraged to first schedule a Primary Care appointment. Veterans can talk to their Primary Care providers at any time to discuss MH concerns. Primary Care Providers often help Veterans manage chronic health concerns that may impact mood, such as diabetes and heart disease, and they may prescribe medication for symptoms of depression or anxiety. Primary Care providers may refer to or consult with PCMHI as care needs indicate.
PCMHI consists of a team of MH providers who work with Primary Care to offer short-term therapy and medications for MH needs. They usually help Veterans with mild to moderate depression, anxiety, life stress, grief, and management of chronic illness. PCMHI may refer to BHIP (general outpatient MH care) as care needs indicate.
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP):
As the main providers of outpatient Mental Health services, BHIP teams help manage the services and evidence-based treatment provided to Veterans with complex mental health needs. BHIP teams provide collaborative, Veteran-centered care and include MH prescribers, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and peer specialists. BHIP teams may also refer Veterans to other specialty MH services, as described below:
- Veterans who are currently receiving BHIP services are welcome to contact their MH provider regarding their current care needs or to schedule an appointment.
- Veterans who are not yet connected to MH services are encouraged to first schedule an appointment with a Salisbury VA Primary Care provider to discuss their MH treatment needs.
Mental Health Same Day Services
MH Same Day Services assist Veterans with urgent mental health needs and provide same day triage services.
- Charlotte:
ension: 31300
- Kernersville:
ension: 21232
- Salisbury:
ension: 13315
The following resources are available 24/7 for support with emergency Mental Health needs:
- Calling 911
- Accessing the Veterans Crisis Line
- Available 24/7 by dialing 988, then Press 1
- Chat online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net
- Text 838255
- Presenting to the Salisbury VA Emergency Department or a local Emergency Department
Specialty Mental Health programs and services offered:
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services provides treatment for substance use disorders and addictive behaviors, such as gambling. An individualized client-centered approach is used in the recovery process and includes the following treatment options: outpatient individual and group counseling, medication assistance, and residential treatment.
PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)
The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinical Team provides individual, evidenced-based, trauma-focused, time-limited services addressing traumas which occurred before, during, or after military service. Our goal is to help Veterans improve the quality and meaningfulness of Veterans’ lives within their families and communities by processing traumatic experiences. As a specialty outpatient program, referrals to this team are made by a Veteran’s BHIP team.
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
The Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center is located on the Salisbury VA Campus. This program assists Veterans with serious mental illness in working towards personal recovery goals by learning new coping skills, improving communication skills, and fostering community reintegration. The PRRC program offers recovery-oriented classes five days per week as well as individual Recovery Coaching. Veterans must be connected to MHICM or a BHIP team and a consult is required for participation.
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
The VA offers treatment for men and women who experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while serving in the military. Salisbury VA’s MST program provides evidence-based, trauma-focused outpatient care in a specialized team. The program is primarily group-based, phases of recovery, with all-women’s groups and all-men’s group options. Participation in MST is by referral only. MST-related therapy may also be provided within the Mental Health Clinics and/or VA Vet Centers.
Mental Health Intensive Community Model (MHICM)/Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) Program
The Mental Health Intensive Community Model (MHICM) is an Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) program that seeks to optimize the health status, quality of life, and community functioning of Veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness. The mission of MHICM/ICMHR is to provide Veterans with intensive, recovery-oriented mental health services that enable them to live meaningful lives in the community of their choosing. Services assist Veterans in defining and pursuing a personal mission and vision based on their identified strengths and self-chosen values, interests, personal roles, and goals.
MHICM/ICMHR Services fully embrace and incorporate the core principles of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery in all interactions, interventions, and program development. MHICM/ICMHR assists Veterans with serious mental illness in gaining stability and reducing the number of psychiatric hospitalizations. Participation is by mental health referral only.
Compensated Work Therapy Programs (CWT)
The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program falls under VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Services. CWT programs are recovery-oriented clinical vocational rehabilitation services that offer a continuum of vocational training along with therapeutic work services to provide assistance with obtaining and maintaining competitive employment. CWT provides Vocational Rehabilitation Services to Veterans that are living with mental illness and have barriers to employment and want to secure and maintain community-based competitive employment. The CWT Program includes Transitional Work, Supported Employment, Community Based Employment and Vocational Assistance. A consult is required.
Suicide Prevention Program
The Suicide Prevention Program provides follow-up support to Veterans who have contacted the Veteran’s Crisis Line and case management to Veterans identified as being high-risk for suicide. This team is also responsible for providing outreach and education in the community, training healthcare providers on best practices for risk screening and safety planning, and supporting families and staff in the event of a loss from suicide.
Inpatient Psychiatry
The Salisbury VA has two separate inpatient psychiatry units located in building 8 to provide acute psychiatric stabilization and/or low complexity alcohol detoxification, as well as chronic treatment for serious mental illness. Admission is determined by referral from a Mental Health Provider or the Emergency Department.
Cognitive Improvement & Rehabilitation
The VA offers specialized programs for Veterans who have changes in attention, memory and other cognitive abilities. SmartThink is open to all Veterans and is 1 hour/week. It focuses on improving brain health, sleep, attention, memory, and problem solving. The Functional Adaptation & Cognitive Re-Training (FACT) Program is for Veterans with a history of mild brain injury (concussion, stroke, etc). It is an intensive program meeting 2 afternoons a week for 8 weeks.
For More Information: You can find more information at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/
Nutrition and Food Services
What services does VA offer for nutrition?
VA Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) promote wellness, disease prevention, and disease management by providing evidenced-based nutrition education and behavior change counseling. Meeting with a VA RDN can make a difference in managing your health. They can help you develop a personalized nutrition plan to manage health conditions and meet your health goals.
Some top reasons to meet with a VA RDN include:
- You would like help managing diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, or other conditions.
- You have digestive problems.
- You have cancer.
- You want to gain or lose weight.
- You are considering or have had bariatric surgery.
- You want to enhance your cooking skills (we offer Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking classes!).
- You want to have a better relationship with food.
- You want to make nutritious meals within your budget.
If you are interested in Nutrition and Food Services please talk with PACT providers about connecting you with an RDN.
You can meet with a local RDN through in-person group or individual sessions, individual virtual sessions, or group classes.
For More Information
For more information about nutrition at VA, visit https://www.nutrition.va.gov/
MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans
What does MOVE! do for Veterans?
MOVE! can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. It offers tools and strategies for healthy eating and physical activity that are based on the latest research. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. A healthy weight can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- Improve your quality of life, and even live longer.
- Reduce health risks.
- Prevent or manage certain diseases.
VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!.
You can participate in MOVE! in the following ways: In-person group or individual sessions
- Virtual group sessions
- Individual Sessions (In-person or virtual)
- TeleMOVE! Home health monitoring
Talk with your health care team to learn more about these options and how they can help you meet your goals. If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, ask your VA health care team how you can get started with MOVE!
For More Information:
To learn more about MOVE!, visit www.move.va.gov
Audiology Services
What audiology services are provided by VA?
VA provides comprehensive healthcare for hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and balance disorders. VA Audiology services include hearing testing, hearing aid services, balance assessment, and tinnitus assessment and management.
VA Audiology also provides cutting-edge hearing technology and offers the latest, premium models in various styles. In addition to hearing aids, VA offers surgically implantable devices such as cochlear implants for severe to profound hearing loss and auditory osseointegrated devices for those unable to use traditional aids. VA also provides premium wireless accessories, including small microphones for improved hearing at a distance, TV streaming devices, remote controls, and smartphone apps, along with assistive listening and alerting devices tailored to meet your individual needs.
How do I get started with audiology services at VA?
You can schedule an Audiology appointment for hearing test or hearing aid care directly without needing a referral from a primary care provider or any other healthcare professional. If you have balance or vestibular concerns, a referral from your managing provider is required to ensure involvement of audiology is needed. Once you are registered and enrolled in VA, contact your local VA Audiology Clinic to schedule an appointment. Visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations and filter by “VA Health” and “Audiology” to locate a facility close to you.
What should I know about hearing aids at VA?
Hearing aids are included in VA benefits. Any Veteran enrolled and eligible for care is eligible for hearing aids. Some frequently asked questions about hearing aids include:
- Do I need to be enrolled in primary care to receive hearing aids?
- No. If you are eligible for VA health care, you may contact Audiology directly. However, enrollment with a primary care team can be helpful in managing your care.
- Do I need to have a referral from my primary care provider to contact Audiology?
- For most services, no. Audiology is a direct schedule service, meaning that once you are enrolled in VA health care, you can contact Audiology for an appointment. If you have concerns about balance or vestibular function, consult your primary care provider. Sometimes balance issues are not related to the ear and are better managed by another service.
- Is there any cost for hearing aids through VA?
- There is no cost for hearing aids through VA. You may however be required to provide a copayment for each visit based on your eligibility.
- Do I need to be service connected to receive hearing aids through VA?
- No. Any Veteran eligible for VA health care may receive hearing aids through VA.
- Do I need a hearing test to receive hearing aids?
- Yes. VA provides prescription hearing aids which require a hearing test. This test allows the aids to be fit precisely to each Veteran.
- What types of hearing aids does VA provide?
- VA provides premium, state-of-the-art hearing aids from multiple manufacturers in a full range of sizes.
For More Information
Visit https://www.rehab.va.gov/audiology/ to learn more about audiology services that may be right for you.
Dental Care
Am I eligible for VA dental care?
VA provides dental benefits for certain Veterans. According to law, VA is authorized to provide a range of dental care depending on individual dental eligibility. You can read more about eligibility at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/.
If you’re not eligible for free VA dental care, the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP*) offers discounted private dental insurance for Veterans and family members who meet certain requirements. Find out if you’re eligible and how to enroll in a plan that meets your needs and budget by visiting the VA Dental Insurance Program website at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/dental-insurance/.
*VADIP can’t be used at VA dental clinics.
For More Information:
- To learn more about VADIP, visit www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/dental-insurance/.
- For more information about dental care, visit www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov and search for “Your Dental Visit.”
- For information regarding dental eligibility please contact the Eligibility & Enrollment office (listed on page 15).
- Local Contact information for the Dental Clinics:
- Charlotte HCC Dental:
ext. 31860
- Kernersville HCC Dental:
ext. 24140
- Salisbury Dental Clinic:
ext. 13373
- Charlotte HCC Dental:
Eye and Vision Care Services
What are VA’s eye and vision care services?
Regular eye exams are crucial for maintaining overall health. Many eye diseases that can cause vision loss may not show symptoms in the early stages. Given this risk, you should receive routine eye and vision exams to ensure your best health and sight. VA ensures that Veterans have access to quality eye and vision care. That way, you can maintain your eye health and overall well-being. Veterans can access VA eye and vision care services by scheduling an appointment through local VA eye clinics (phone numbers below).
- VA provides comprehensive eye and vision care services to Veterans, including routine eye exams, treatment for eye conditions and surgical eye care.
- Veterans enrolled in VA health care may be eligible for eyeglasses and other vision aids and services.
- VA also offers specialized services such as blind and visual impairment rehabilitation from disease or trauma as well as contact lenses for management of certain eye diseases.
- Virtual TeleEye Care programs are also available, including screening Veterans at risk for diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration.
Salisbury VA Health Care System Eye Care Services and Locations
Charlotte Health Care Center
Location: 3506 W. Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208 * Floor 3, Eye Clinic
Phone Eye Clinic Front Desk:
Services Available: Eye Exams, Eyeglasses, Eye Disease Management, Eye Surgery, Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation from Disease or Trauma, and Virtual TeleEye Care
Specialists Available: Ophthalmology, Optometry, and Blind Rehabilitation Specialists
North Charlotte Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Location: 8601 University E. Dr. Charlotte, NC 28213 * Floor 1, Eye Clinic
Phone Eye Clinic Front Desk:
Services Available: Eye Exams, Eyeglasses, Eye Disease Management, Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation from Disease or Trauma, and Virtual TeleEye Care
Specialists Available: Optometry and Blind Rehabilitation Specialists
Kernersville Health Care Center
Location: 695 Kernersville Medical Pkwy, Kernersville, NC 27284 *Floor 1, Eye Clinic
Phone Eye Clinic Front Desk:
Services Available: Eye Exams, Eyeglasses, Eye Disease Management, Eye Surgery, Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation from Disease or Trauma, and Virtual TeleEye Care
Specialists Available: Ophthalmology, Optometry, and Blind Rehabilitation Specialists
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
Location: 1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 *Building 3, Floor 2
Phone Eye Clinic Front Desk:
Services Available: Eye Exams, Eyeglasses, Eye Disease Management, Eye Surgery, Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation from Disease or Trauma, and Virtual TeleEye Care
Specialists Available: Ophthalmology, Optometry, and Blind Rehabilitation Specialists
For More Information
These links provide valuable resources to learn more about VA eye and vision care services, blind and low vision rehabilitation services, obtaining eyeglasses and vision aids, and locating VA sites for convenient access to eye care services.
VA Eye and Vision Care and Eyeglasses Information:
- https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/vision-care/
VA TeleEye Care Services:
Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation Services: https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/vision-care/blind-low-vision-rehab-services/
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services
What is Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service?
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) is a specialty branch of medicine. Our aim at VA is to ensure Veterans’ quality of life by improving or restoring physical function after injury, illness, or disability. Options we use can include therapeutic exercise, adaptive equipment, and assistive devices. PM&RS relies on team-based care, a personal patient care plan, Veteran, family, and caregiver education, and shared understanding of rehabilitation goals.
What is a PM&RS interdisciplinary team (IDT)?
Veterans requiring rehabilitation due to injury, illness, or disability are often referred to the PM&RS interdisciplinary team (IDT). All services are based upon individual need and use expert clinical judgment considering Veterans’ goals, preferences, and life pursuits. Each team is made up of specialists, such as those listed below. Additionally, the IDT may include other nurses, psychologists, audiologists, case managers, and other specialties based on individual needs.
Physiatrists: Physiatrists are medical doctors who have completed specific training in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They specialize in diagnosing, treating, and directing a rehab plan for patients with acute and chronic pain and disability.
Chiropractic Care: A Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) is a licensed independent physician (LIP) in VHA who provides examination, diagnosis, treatment, and management of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions using non-pharmacologic and non-operative methods.
Kinesiotherapists: Kinesiotherapists provide evidence-based treatments and exercise adapted to enhance strength, endurance, mobility, and well-being.
Occupational Therapists: Occupational Therapists evaluate and treat Veterans holistically by looking at the physical, cognitive, and psychosocial factors that impact everyday function and quality of life. They promote independence and safety in the home and community.
Physical Therapists: Physical Therapists treat Veterans with movement disorders. They can help improve strength, flexibility, cardiac and pulmonary conditioning, and general mobility.
Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists: Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists provide assessment and treatment for physical, cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial challenges impacting Veteran leisure and quality of life.
Horticultural Therapy: Horticultural therapists use structured, plant-based activities such as gardening, planting, cultivating, harvesting, and nature-based crafts through guided therapeutic interactions to support Veterans’ treatment goals for their physical, emotional, cognitive, and social/emotional health and well-being. These hands-on experiences with plants are tailored to individual/group needs and promote rehabilitation, relaxation, skill-building, and a sense of purpose through connection with nature.
Acupuncture: Acupuncturists provide comprehensive acupuncture to provide pain management while helping to restore and maintain health. Acupuncture allows for complementary and integrative approach to health through safe and effective techniques.
Medical Massage Therapy: Focuses on treating muscles, fascia, and trigger points. A massage therapist addresses shortened or over-lengthened muscles with the focus on re-educating, sedating and stimulating specific muscles through various techniques. It is specific, focused work based on a treatment plan that produces tangible results.
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service Contact Numbers
Charlotte CBOC:
Charlotte HCC:
Kernersville HCC:
Salisbury:
For More Information
- VHA Physical Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation Services: https://www.rehab.va.gov/PROSTHETICS/pmrs/index.asp
- Amputation System of Care (ASoC): https://www.rehab.va.gov/asoc/
- Drivers Rehabilitation Program: https://www.rehab.va.gov/pmrs/Drivers_Rehabilitation_Program.asp
- Occupational Therapy (OT): https://www.rehab.va.gov/pmrs/Occupational_Therapy.asp
- Polytrauma/TBI System of Care: https://www.polytrauma.va.gov/
- Physical Therapy (PT): https://www.rehab.va.gov/PROSTHETICS/PT/index.asp
- Kinesiotherapy (KT): https://www.rehab.va.gov/KT/
- Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services: https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/index.asp
- Chiropractic Care: https://www.rehab.va.gov/PROSTHETICS/chiro/index.asp
- Acupuncture: https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/publications/esp/acupuncture.cfm
- Massage Therapy: https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/publications/esp/massage.cfm
Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service
What is a prosthetic device, and how common are they at VA?
VA’s Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is the largest and most comprehensive provider of prosthetic devices and sensory aids in the world. Over 75% of Veterans enrolled in VA health care receive prosthetic items or services. Although the term "prosthetic device" may suggest images of artificial limbs, it actually refers to any device that supports or replaces a body part or function. PSAS provides a full range of equipment and services to Veterans, including:
- Items worn by Veterans, such as artificial limbs or hearing aids.
- Items that improve accessibility, such as ramps and vehicle modifications.
- Devices surgically placed in the Veteran, such as hips and pacemakers.
Who is eligible for prosthetic services and devices at VA?
Veterans enrolled in VA health care that also have a medical need for a prosthetic service or device are generally eligible. Certain programs may have additional requirements. Talk to your health care team or other specialists about how prosthetic devices may improve quality of life and medical treatment.
What prosthetic devices are available through VA?
PSAS provides a wide range of comprehensive services and items including, but not limited to:
- Adaptive Household Items
- Adaptive Recreation Equipment
- Cognitive Devices
- Communication Devices
- Home Exercise Equipment
- Home Medical Equipment
- Home Respiratory Equipment
- Blind Rehabilitation Devices
- Surgical Implants
- Mobility Aids
- Orthotic Devices
- Prosthetic Devices
- Repairs
- Replacements
What prosthetic VBA services are available through the VA?
Clothing Allowance (For Service-Connected Veterans)
Auto Adaptive Equipment
Home Improvement Structural Alteration Benefit (HISA)
For More Information
To learn more about VA Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, visit www.prosthetics.va.gov
Urgent Care and Emergency Room Services
When should I use urgent care?
If you have a health problem that does not threaten your life or risk disabling you, but you can’t see your health care provider quickly enough, urgent care can help. VA or in-network urgent care providers can address your needs more efficiently than most emergency rooms. They may be able to provide some diagnostic tests, like certain blood and urine tests. You can often get care for minor illnesses or injuries much faster than in an emergency room.
Urgent care might be right for you if you have health problems or symptoms like these:
- A sore throat or persistent cough
- Strains, sprains or minor broken bones
- Deep cuts that are no longer bleeding a lot
- Allergies
- Mild burns
- Mild nausea or vomiting.
- Urinary tract infection symptoms (like needing to urinate often or urgently, or urine that looks cloudy or smells bad)
When should I use emergency room (ER) care or call 911?
Emergency room care, or calling 911, can help prevent death, disability, or permanent health effects. Anytime you think your life or health is in danger, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 right away.
If you or someone else has symptoms that can’t wait, don’t try to drive to an emergency room. Call 911 to have emergency care come to you. These include symptoms like choking, stopped breathing, severe chest pain, or signs of a mental health emergency.
Some health conditions that may require a visit to the ER or calling 911 include:
- Sudden loss of awareness or sight
- Arm or leg weakness or numbness
- Severe chest pain
- Heavy uncontrollable bleeding
- New severe abdominal pain
- Major trauma or burns
- Head injury
- Trouble breathing
- Stroke symptoms
- Seizures
- Choking
- Mental health emergency
What should I know if I use a non-VA emergency care facility?
If you need emergency care, you don’t need a VA referral or approval to go to a non-VA emergency room in your community. However, if you go to a non-VA facility for emergency care, there are certain rules so that we can cover the cost of your care.
- The facility must be an emergency care department. Urgent care facilities do not count as emergency departments.
- VA must be notified of your care within 72 hours. Ask your provider to notify us by phone at
(TTY:711) or online at https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/request.
- You must be eligible for emergency care. Learn more at https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities/.
VA Health Connect
With VA Health Connect, you can access health care 24/7. Call or chat with VA Health Connect anytime to speak to a nurse, make an appointment or meet virtually with a medical provider, or get help with prescriptions. If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you can call your local VA medical center and select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to speak with a nurse who can refer you tele-emergency care if needed. You can also download the VA Health Chat app. Find a regional VA health care facility at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/.
For More Information
- Choosing between urgent and emergency care: https://www.va.gov/resources/choosing-between-urgent-and-emergency-care/
- Virtual care, urgent care, emergency room, or 911?: https://www.va.gov/initiatives/emergency-room-911-or-urgent-care/
- Getting emergency care at non-VA facilities: https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities/
VA Community Care
What is community care?
Under certain circumstances (see below), VA provides health care for Veterans from providers in your local community outside of VA. Veterans may be eligible to receive care from a community provider, including when VA cannot provide the care needed. This care is provided by eligible community providers and paid for by VA.
Eligible Veterans (see below) may elect to receive community care, which must be authorized by VA before you can receive care from a community provider (except for certain cases like urgent or emergency care, which are not subject to the requirements listed here).
What determines eligibility for community care?
To be eligible for community care, you must meet several requirements:
You must meet both of these requirements:
- You’re enrolled in or eligible for VA health care (or exempt from enrollment), and
- You have elected to receive community care and received a referral and an approval letter from your VA health care team. Community care must be authorized by VA in advance (except for episodes of urgent or emergency care, which are subject to different requirements).
And you must meet at least one of these requirements:
- You need a service that we don’t provide at any VA health facility, or
- You live in a state or territory that doesn’t have a full-service VA health facility, or
- You live in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Wyoming, and you qualified under the 40-mile distance requirement on June 6, 2018, or
- VA can’t provide the care you need within standards for drive or wait times, or
- You and your VA provider agree that getting care from an in-network community provider is in your best medical interest, or
- VA can’t provide the service you need in a way that meets our quality standards.
For more information about community care eligibility, including drive and wait time standards, visit https://www.va.gov/resources/eligibility-for-community-care-outside-va/.
Will I be charged a copayment for community care?
As with care provided directly by VA, Veterans are charged a copayment for nonservice-connected care. You can learn how to pay your bill and alternative payment options at www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/.
In addition, VA may bill Veterans’ health insurance for medical care, supplies, and prescriptions related to treatment of non-service-connected conditions.
For More Information
- To learn more about types of community care and costs, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/.
- For VA community care overview fact sheets, visit http://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/pubs/factsheets.asp.
- For information about programs and benefits for family members and caregivers of Veterans, visit https://www.va.gov/family-and-caregiver-benefits/health-and-disability/.
To learn more about the Foreign Medical Program (FMP), visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/foreign-medical-program/
Self-Directed Care
What is self-directed care?
Many Veterans choose to receive care from both VA and community health care providers at their own expense. Receiving care from health care providers at your own expense is called self-directed care. This is different from VA’s community care program, where VA covers expenses for pre-approved non-VA health care.
It is important to inform your VA health care team if you receive care from self-directed non-VA providers. Your VA health care team will NOT know that you are seeing a self-directed non-VA provider unless you share that information. Sharing this information will ensure that all your health care providers have the information they need to deliver the best and safest care.
If your self-directed non-VA provider recommends medicines or treatments to be received at VA, your VA provider may not be able to approve these treatments. Your VA provider may offer you alternative treatments available through VA. If you prefer to obtain medicines through VA, then your VA provider will need to be informed, agree with the treatment plan, and confirm the medicine options are available in the VA pharmacy.
It is important to your VA health care team that you receive safe, effective, and personalized care. Here are some steps you can take to help:
- Inform your VA provider and health care team of any outside medical providers.
- Inform your non-VA provider of the care you are receiving at VA.
- Share your outside medical record with your VA provider.
- Give VA permission to share your records with an outside provider.
- Inform your providers of all medicines you are currently taking.
- Keep your providers updated on any changes in your health.
Traveling and Relocating Veterans
What should I know about VA health care if I’m traveling or relocating?
Veterans enrolled in VA health care receive the same standard of care while traveling as they would at home. It’s as simple as coordinating with your VA health care team to ensure you have a plan before you leave.
If you’re planning on traveling, let VA know. Notify your VA Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) or specialty care provider/team of your travel destination address, dates of travel, and a contact phone number. Make sure to also provide any specific health care questions.
A Traveling and Relocating Veteran Coordinator will facilitate coordination of care per your provider’s request via the Traveling and Relocating Veteran consult process. This consult helps register you at the new VA facility and provides a handoff for your care. The coordinators at both sites will work to facilitate the coordination of care needs and scheduling.
Discussing current prescriptions and your plan for getting refills is also essential when talking with your health care team before travel. Notifying your health care team 4 to 6 weeks before travel is highly recommended to facilitate seamless care, particularly if you need medication refills or planned care.
To learn more about receiving VA care while traveling, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/where-you-go-for-care/ and scroll down until you reach the section titled “What if I need care while traveling?”
For More Information
If you have any questions about receiving VA care while traveling or relocating, contact our local Traveling and Relocating Veteran Coordinator at
Care Management and Social Work Services
What Care Management and Social Work Services are available at VA?
VA’s Care Management and Social Work Services (CMSW) provides access to care and resources for all Veterans, transitioning service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors through services such as:
Social Work: VA Social Workers (SW) help Veterans cope with and resolve everyday barriers to accessing care and to their overall health and wellness. They work to connect Veterans with services and programs. For more details, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP): IPVAP promotes and supports relationship health and safety by providing screening, assessment, resources, and intervention. For more information, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Index.asp.
IPVAP Coordinator:
or (Salisbury) (Kernersville) (Charlotte)
VA Liaison Program: VA Liaisons for Healthcare provide direct access and a clinically coordinated transition into VA health care for service members transitioning from Department of Defense (DoD) installations and Veterans transitioning from specialized programs through public-private partnerships. VA Liaisons help you bridge the vulnerable time of transition to ensure continuity in your health care. For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/POST911VETERANS/VA_Liaison_Program.asp.
Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program: This program is at the forefront of providing transition and reintegration assistance to transitioning service members and Post-9/11 era Veterans. Our dedicated Post-9/11 M2VA teams are adept at navigating VA care, services, and benefits, as well as leveraging community resources to provide comprehensive, individualized case management services. These services are thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of each transitioning service member and recently separated Veteran. Moreover, the Post-9/11 M2VA Teams proactively conduct screenings to identify any health-related or social concerns early on, allowing for timely interventions and support. For additional information about the extensive support provided by this program, please visit https://www.va.gov/POST911VETERANS/index.asp.
Advance Care Planning via Group Visits (ACP-GV) Program: Advance care planning can let your health care team and your loved ones know what care choices you want if you can’t communicate. For more information, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/ACP_GV.asp.
Fisher House and Family Hospitality Program: The VA Fisher House Program provides a temporary place to stay at no charge for family and caregivers of Veterans and active-duty service members when they are in the hospital. Learn more at http://www.socialwork.va.gov/fisher.asp. VA Temporary Lodging may also be available to support outpatient care for Veterans traveling more than 50 miles to the VA medical facility.
Former Prisoners of War (FPOW) Program: This program was established to ensure that FPOWs receive the highest quality of care. There is a Care and Benefits Team (CBT) and advocate at each medical center to coordinate evaluation and treatment for FPOWs.
Medal of Honor (MOH Program): This program provides personalized service to MOH recipients and is designed to enhance access to VA health care and services.
Primary Care/Patient Aligned Care Teams Social Work Program: This program ensures that social workers are available to provide high-quality social work interventions for each Veteran in primary care.
Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support Program: This program provides support to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies by providing essential benefits information and connection to resources.
Veteran Family Resource Program (In Development): This program will focus on enhancing resilience, health, and well-being of Veteran families.
Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CCICM): This program is designed to make it easier for Veterans to get the care and support they need. It brings together doctors, nurses, social workers, and other healthcare professionals to work as a team. Veterans are assigned a Lead Coordinator to help manage communication between their team and VA programs and services. CCICM also focuses on addressing health related challenges such as transportation, housing, access to food, and more.
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO): The Veterans Justice Outreach Program aims to avoid the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness and extended incarceration among Veterans by insuring the eligible, justice-involved Veterans have timely access to Veterans Health Administration services, as clinically indicated. Direct outreach, assessment, and care management is provided for justice-involved Veterans in local courts and jails, and VJO staff liaison with local justice system partners.
M2VA Transition Case Management (TCM) & Poly Trauma Support Clinical Team (PSCT): The Veterans Justice Outreach Program aims to avoid the unnecessary criminalization of mental illness and extended incarceration among Veterans by insuring the eligible, justice-involved Veterans have timely access to Veterans Health Administration services, as clinically indicated. Direct outreach, assessment, and care management is provided for justice-involved Veterans in local courts and jails, and VJO staff liaison with local justice system partners.
For More Information: Visit www.patientccare.va.gov/caremanagement.asp for more information about services or call
Ethics Consultation
What is an ethics consultation?
In health care, patients and their families are sometimes faced with difficult decisions. The right choice for one patient may not be right for another. If you’re unsure about what is right for you or your loved one, or if you can’t agree with your health care team, you can ask for an ethics consultation.
An ethics consultation is a service provided by specially trained VA staff. When there is uncertainty or conflict about the right thing to do regarding the health care of a Veteran, ethics consultants work with patients, families, and staff to help them understand their options and resolve these concerns.
Ethics consultants will not investigate complaints or allegations of misconduct. These concerns are managed through the Patient Advocate Office.
When might I ask for an ethics consultation?
Every situation is different, but an ethics consultation can help make a difficult decision simpler. Here are some examples of why Veterans and families ask for, or the health care team might suggest, an ethics consultation:
- “I have to make a serious decision about a treatment that could affect how long I may live. I am not sure my health care team understands my point of view.”
- “My mother is too sick to make her own decisions. How do I decide what is best for her now?”
- “Our family is unsure and upset. We don’t agree about the right thing to do for our brother’s care. Is there a resource to help us work through this together?”
If you think you might need an ethics consultation, VA can help. Veterans, families, caretakers, staff, and anyone involved in the care of a Veteran can request an ethics consultation by asking to speak with the Ethics Consultation Service at the VA location providing care.
For More Information
To learn more about an ethics consultation, contact your unit social worker, chaplain or primary care provider.
Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives
What is advance care planning, and why should I do it?
Different people want different things when it comes to their health care. Advance care planning ensures that your loved ones and your health care team know what’s important to you and what your wishes are for future health care. Your health care team can help you decide what type of advance care planning is right for you. This might include completing an advance directive, having a Goals of Care conversation with your health care team, or attending an advance care planning group at your VA.
What is a “Goals of Care” conversation?
If you have medical needs now or are at risk of getting sick, talking with your health care team about your values and wishes will align your care with what matters most to you. Your health care team can help you make a care plan that will be included in your VA electronic health record.
What is an advance directive?
You can plan for an unexpected illness or emergency by completing an advance directive. In the future, if you are ever too ill to make health care decisions for yourself—for example, if you are unconscious or too weak to talk—an advance directive can help your doctors and loved ones make decisions about your care.
There are two types of advance directives: a durable power of attorney for health care and a living will.
What is a durable power of attorney for health care?
A durable power of attorney for health care is a legal form that you can complete to designate a person you trust to make health care decisions for you if you can’t make them yourself. This person will be your “health care agent.” He or she will have the legal right to make health care decisions for you. You can choose any adult to be your health care agent. It’s best to choose someone you trust, who knows you well, and who knows your values. You should make sure the person is willing to serve as your health care agent. If you don’t choose someone, your doctor will follow VA’s process for identifying one of your family members or friends to make health care decisions for you.
What is a living will?
A living will is a legal form that you can complete regarding the types of treatments you would or wouldn’t want if you become ill and can’t decide for yourself. Your health care agent and your doctor will use the information in your living will to make decisions on your behalf. If you don’t have a living will, decisions will be made for you based on what is known about you in general and about your values.
How can I complete an advance directive for VA health care?
VA’s advance directive is VA Form 10-0137. Your health care team can give you a copy of the VA advance directive and help you fill it out. You can also download it at https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-0137. You may also use any valid state advance directive. You may change or cancel your advance directive at any time. Review your advance directive regularly to make sure it’s up to date, especially if there is a change in your health.
Homelessness Assistance Programs
What can VA homelessness assistance programs do for me?
You deserve a safe, stable, accessible, and affordable place to call home.
No Veteran should be homeless in the country they swore an oath to defend. VA is committed to ending homelessness among Veterans. It is our nation’s duty to ensure all Veterans have a place to call home.
VA offers a wide array of services to address the full range of housing needs you may have.
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV):
The Salisbury VA Medical Center’s Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program provides services and resources to Veterans experiencing homelessness, including:
- Outreach services that help connect you to both VA homeless programs and the broader VA health care system.
- Residential services, such as Grant and Per Diem or Contract housing, can provide you with temporary emergency or transitional housing resources and placement
- Supportive Housing through HUD-VASH that connects you to affordable housing in your community with support of rental subsidies, case management, and wrap-around services to ensure that you have all the necessary resources to stay housed.
- Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program for support with judicial system, law enforcement or jail system, including linkage to available legal resources in your area
- Employment services that help you find well-paying jobs.
- Annual Stand Down Events providing access to a variety of VA and Community services, resources and goods to homeless Veterans
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, we strongly encourage you to contact our Salisbury HCHV Walk-in Clinic or our National Call Center to be linked to available programs in your area.
Additional Resources:
The following resources can help you learn more about VA’s programs to assist Veterans in securing permanent and sustainable housing.
- VA Homeless Programs: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/
- Homelessness among Veterans: Risk Factor Profiles and VA’s Tailored Interventions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoHVm2N7u-A
- VA Homeless Handout: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/docs/VA_Homeless_Brochure_AtRisk.pdf
Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF):
The goal of the SSVF Program is to promote housing stability among low-income Veteran families through rapid-rehousing or prevention services to stabilize housing and prevent Veterans from becoming at-risk of homelessness. If you are a Veteran family who is experiencing financial hardship to include rental or utility arrears or need assistance with housing search without a long-term subsidy, SSVF may be able to assist with temporary financial assistance, case management, and linkage to resources, as eligible. Veterans can self-refer directly by calling grantee in their assigned county:
Catholic Charities
Phone:
Serves: Mecklenburg County
United Way of Forsyth County
Phone:
Serves: Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin Counties
Veterans Services of the Carolinas
Phone:
Serves: Alleghany, Ashe, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Wilkes Counties
Volunteers of America
Phone:
Salisbury Office:
Serves: Anson, Cabarrus, Davidson, Davie, Iredell, Montgomery, Randolph, Rowan, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, and Union Counties
VA Chaplain Services
What is the role of VA chaplains?
The VA Chaplain Service is dedicated to helping Veterans and their family members navigate challenges associated with care. Chaplains are on call 24/7 to provide spiritual/religious care to all who desire support.
VA chaplains provide complete religious ministry to Veteran patients in accordance with their needs and desires. They address religious, spiritual, moral, and ethical problems of patients. They minister to newly admitted patients, pre- and post-operative patients, the critically ill, patients in community living centers, hospice, residential programs, outpatients, and the families concerned.
Any Veteran or family member, regardless of religious affiliation, is welcome to speak with a chaplain at any point in the medical treatment process. Many VA patients and their families find that working with a VA chaplain helps them develop strategies for coping with the stress, grief, and anxiety that often accompany important medical decisions.
What services do VA chaplains provide?
VA chaplains provide a wide array of services to Veterans, including:
- Clinical Spiritual Care: Chaplains provide support with concerns about purpose and meaning, hope, grief and loss care, risk screening to identify factors that may affect your recovery, facilitation of spiritual or moral issues, conflict resolution, and more.
- Patient Care Team Support: Chaplains make regular rounds to meet with individuals and participate in care coordination with other members of your health care team.
- Leading Religious Ceremonies of Worship and Ritual: Chaplains plan and lead prayer services, worship and observances, blessings and sacraments, memorial services and funerals, and holiday observances.
- Leading and Participating in Health Care Ethics Programs: Chaplains assist patients and families in navigating ethics concerns, completing advance directives, clarifying patient values, and more.
- Educating Staff and the Community on Religious and Spiritual Issues: Chaplains work to ensure that VA staff are aware of the potential impact of beliefs and traditions on health care and educate community religious leaders on institutional procedures to ensure effective visitation.
- Acting as Mediators and Reconcilers to Provide a Voice: Chaplains act as advocates for patients and their family members to ensure that issues and concerns are heard and institutional procedures are understood.
- Serving as Contacts for Assessing Complementary Therapies: Chaplains help VA staff understand whether complementary therapies, such as guided imagery, relaxation therapy, music therapy, and healing touch, are appropriate for patients.
For More Information
For more information about VA Chaplain Services, visit https://www.patientcare.va.gov/chaplain/ or contact Chaplain Services at
VA Caregiver Support Program
What is the VA Caregiver Support Program?
The VA Caregiver Support Program’s (CSP) mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support, and services. CSP carries out this mission through two programs.
Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
PGCSS provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to resources for caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran must be enrolled in VA health care and be receiving care from a caregiver for the caregiver to participate. Caregivers who participate in PGCSS are called General Caregivers and do not need to be a relative or live with the Veteran.
Your local VA’s CSP team can assist with determining the resources and services available for you and assist you with enrolling in CSP programs. For more information, visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Care_Caregivers.asp.
Enrolling in PGCSS
There is no formal application to enroll in PCGSS. To enroll:
- Reach out to the facility CSP Team or request a referral from the Veteran’s provider.
- Meet with someone on the facility CSP Team for an intake and to discuss needs. The Veteran will need to agree to receive care from you as their caregiver, as you will be listed in their healthcare record.
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) offers enhanced clinical support and services for caregivers of eligible Veterans who have a serious injury or illness and require in-person personal care services, among other requirements.
Veterans may be eligible for this program if they sustained or aggravated a serious injury (or illness) in the line of duty in the active military, naval, or air service during any service era. For full eligibility details, visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/support/support_benefits.asp.
If the Veteran is found eligible for the PCAFC, they can designate one Primary Family Caregiver and up to two Secondary Family Caregivers. Secondary Family Caregivers serve as backup support to the Primary Family Caregiver when needed.
As a primary caregiver, you may receive:
- A monthly stipend.
- Health care insurance through Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), if you don’t already have health insurance.
- Mental health counseling.*
- Certain beneficiary travel benefits when traveling with the Veteran to appointments. *
- At least 30 days of respite care per year, for the Veteran. Respite is short term relief for someone else to care for the Veteran while you take a break.
- Legal and financial planning services for Primary Family Caregivers.
* May also be available to secondary caregivers.
For More Information
To learn more about the Caregiver Support Program, visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/. To access the Caregiver Support Line, call 1-
Caregiver Support Program Coordinator:
Veterans Health Library
What is the Veterans Health Library?
The Veterans Health Library (VHL) brings together health information resources and tools to help you understand and manage your health conditions. You can use the resources in the VHL to answer questions you might have about your health and prepare for conversations with your health care team.
The VHL features some of the following education resources (available in both English and Spanish), including information on Veteran-specific health topics:
- More than 7,600 health and medicine information sheets (including healthy eating recipes)
- More than 200 instructional videos about diseases, conditions, tests, and treatments
- Multimedia self-care workbooks that help Veterans learn how to live well with their chronic conditions
- Online health guides that contain useful information about certain health conditions, tests, and procedures
- Decision aid tools to help Veterans make informed health care decisions along with their health care team
All content in the Veterans Health Library has been reviewed by VA experts, so you can get the trusted health information you need to stay well and well-informed.
For More Information
- Access the Veterans Health Library at https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/.
- Visit the Patients’ Library to learn more about local patient education resources that might be available to you. The Patients’ Library is located in Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A279. The Library’s telephone number is
or .
Patient Advocacy
What is VA’s Patient Advocacy Program?
If you, a family member, or caregiver have a question or concern related to your care at a VA medical facility, there is a safe and supportive place where you can get help. Patient Advocates are available at your local VA medical facilities to talk with you about your health care questions and concerns.
VA wants you to get the best care possible to improve your health and well-being, and we want you to tell us about your experience—good or bad. If you have a compliment, suggestion, or concern regarding your care, first speak with your health care team. This team includes your provider, nurse, social worker, dietitian, pharmacist, chaplain, therapist, and other professionals who deliver your medical care. Having a trusted relationship with your health care team is key to quality health care and positive health outcomes.
A Patient Advocate is an employee whose job is to listen to your questions and concerns. They also work on your behalf with management and other VA employees to help resolve them. Your question or concern, once received, will be shared with service-level management who may contact you to better understand your concern or ask clarifying questions. After the concern is understood, someone from the service will contact you to provide the final resolution.
If you believe your questions or concerns are not being addressed by your health care team, you may contact a Patient Advocate by phone, by visiting their office, or by filing a question or concern online using https://ask.va.gov/.
For More Information
To learn more about the Patient Advocacy Program, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTH/patientadvocate/index.asp or contact local Patient Advocates at:
Charlotte HCC: 2nd Floor –
Kernersville HCC: 1st Floor –
Salisbury VA Medical Center: Building 3, 1st Floor –
Veterans Transportation Program
What transportation services are available through VA?
The Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) helps Veterans with transportation barriers that may prevent them from accessing health care at VA or VA-approved care in the community. Veterans can access the following services to make travel easier:
- VA travel pay reimbursement (Beneficiary Travel)
- Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
- Highly Rural Transportation Grants Program
VA travel pay reimbursement (Beneficiary Travel)
VA travel pay reimbursement pays eligible Veterans or caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. General health care travel reimbursement covers these expenses for eligible Veterans or caregivers:
- Regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail
- Approved meals and lodging expenses
As a Veteran, you may be eligible for reimbursement if you meet certain requirements. To see if you qualify for travel reimbursement visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/file-travel-pay-reimbursement/#eligibility-for-general-health.
What to do before you file your first claim:
- Set up direct deposit. We can then deposit your reimbursement into your bank account. Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement at https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-set-up-direct-deposit-for-va-travel-pay-reimbursement/.
- Keep your receipts for all transportation and approved meals or lodging. Track your mileage to and from appointments. Find out what expenses we pay for and current mileage rates at https://www.va.gov/resources/reimbursed-va-travel-expenses-and-mileage-rate/.
- Be sure to file your claim on time. You must file within 30 days of the appointment or when you become eligible for reimbursement. File a new claim for each appointment. Get step-by-step instructions for how to file a travel pay claim online: https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-file-a-va-travel-reimbursement-claim-online.
Filing a Claim:
You can file a claim through one of the following options:
- Online: Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS): Visit https://dvagov-btsss.dynamics365portals.us/ for more information.
- By Mail or In Person: You can also file a claim by mail or in person at the VA facility where you receive care. To do this, you need to fill out a Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses (VA Form 10-3542).
- Download VA Form 10-3542: https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-3542/.
- Read the statements and certifications carefully. If you mail your claim, VA considers the postmark date the date of submission.
- At Check-In Using Your Smartphone: At some VA facilities you may get a text message before your appointment that prompts you to start check-in using your smartphone.
- On-Premises Kiosk or Device: At some VA facilities, eligible Veterans may submit certain travel reimbursement claims through on-site kiosks or on-premises devices.
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with services in local communities to serve Veterans’ transport needs.
To use VTS, you must be a Veteran enrolled in VA health care. Reservations must be made one day in advance, and you may be accompanied by one caregiver, spouse, or family member.
You have several options to schedule a ride:
- You can request a ride by contacting your local VA transportation service office at
. You can also find a VA transportation service office near you at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHBENEFITS/vtp/map.asp.
- You can also request a ride and receive ride notifications through VA’s self-service ride request application VetRide. To request a ride through VetRide, visit https://www.vetride.va.gov/app/home.
Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG)
The VA Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) Program provides grants for Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran Agencies to improve transportation options for Veterans in counties averaging less than seven people per square mile. To see if a HRTG grantee is located near you, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHBENEFITS/vtp/highly_rural_transportation_grants.asp
Volunteering at VA
How can I become a volunteer at VA?
The VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) helps make a difference in the lives of Veterans through volunteer support. You can get involved by contacting your local VA to learn more about volunteer opportunities. By volunteering, you can contribute to our mission of supporting America's Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Volunteers play a vital role in:
- Greeting Veterans.
- Escorting Veterans to their medical appointments.
- Recreational activities such as bingo, board games, and reading to Veterans.
- Visiting with hospitalized Veterans.
- Transporting lab specimens.
- Providing cost-free transportation for Veterans to attend their VA medical appointments (Volunteer Transportation Network).
- The Compassionate Contact Corps Program, which connects volunteers with socially isolated or lonely Veterans for regular supportive phone calls.
- Helping with food banks or beautification projects.
- Charitable giving, either monetarily or non-monetarily, benefiting areas such as programs for homeless Veterans, recreational activities, or holiday funds.
For More Information
To learn more about volunteering at VA, you can talk to a staff member at your local VA by calling
Vet Centers and Readjustment Counseling Services
What are Vet Centers and what services do they offer?
Vet Centers provide counseling, referral, and community engagement services to Veterans, active-duty service members (including members of the National Guard and Reserve), and their families. They offer confidential, community-based counseling, outreach, and referral services for a wide range of concerns.
Vet Centers help you and your family build meaningful connections and develop tools for achieving success. In addition to referral and connection to other VA and community benefits and services, individual, group, marriage, and family counseling are offered at no cost and without time limitation. This means therapy won’t stop after an allotted number of sessions, but rather when you decide.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without the need to enroll in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Who is eligible for Vet Center services?
You can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma.
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
- Are a current member of the reserve components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
Additionally, if you are pursuing a course of education using covered educational assistance benefits, you are eligible if you have a readjustment counseling need that is related to your military service and hinders your adjustment to your civilian life or educational settings. Vet Center services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of a Veteran.
Vet Centers also offer confidential, no-cost bereavement counseling services to family members of:
- Armed Forces personnel who die in the service of our country.
- Reservists and members of the National Guard who die while serving on active duty.
- Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death if the death was unexpected or occurred while the eligible individual was receiving hospice or similar care.
- Veterans and service members who die by suicide, to assist families in coping with the effects of suicide. This bereavement counseling is provided at community-based Vet Centers.
For More Information
To connect with local services, contact the Vet Center Call Center 24/7 by dialing 1-