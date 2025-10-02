New Patients - VA Health Care Orientation Handbook

Mental Health Resources and Service

What does VA offer for mental health support?

VA is here for Veterans and their loved ones with resources and support to address and manage mental health conditions. Our resources include:

Evidence-based treatment options, including therapy and medication, to help with conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia,and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Support for dealing with substance misuse, including opioids, stimulants, and alcohol, including a residential rehabilitation treatment program (RRTP).

Free and confidential care for survivors of military sexual trauma (MST).

How can I receive mental health care at VA?

Mental Health (MH) treatment in the Salisbury VA Health Care System is provided on a continuum of care, meaning that care is provided at the most appropriate level for a Veteran’s treatment needs. This is designed to aid Veterans in working towards their personal goals and in learning skills to support wellness and self-management of symptoms over time.

Primary Care and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI):

Veterans who are new to the Salisbury VA or who are interested in receiving MH services are encouraged to first schedule a Primary Care appointment. Veterans can talk to their Primary Care providers at any time to discuss MH concerns. Primary Care Providers often help Veterans manage chronic health concerns that may impact mood, such as diabetes and heart disease, and they may prescribe medication for symptoms of depression or anxiety. Primary Care providers may refer to or consult with PCMHI as care needs indicate.

PCMHI consists of a team of MH providers who work with Primary Care to offer short-term therapy and medications for MH needs. They usually help Veterans with mild to moderate depression, anxiety, life stress, grief, and management of chronic illness. PCMHI may refer to BHIP (general outpatient MH care) as care needs indicate.

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP):

As the main providers of outpatient Mental Health services, BHIP teams help manage the services and evidence-based treatment provided to Veterans with complex mental health needs. BHIP teams provide collaborative, Veteran-centered care and include MH prescribers, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and peer specialists. BHIP teams may also refer Veterans to other specialty MH services, as described below:

Veterans who are currently receiving BHIP services are welcome to contact their MH provider regarding their current care needs or to schedule an appointment.

Veterans who are not yet connected to MH services are encouraged to first schedule an appointment with a Salisbury VA Primary Care provider to discuss their MH treatment needs.

Mental Health Same Day Services

MH Same Day Services assist Veterans with urgent mental health needs and provide same day triage services.

The following resources are available 24/7 for support with emergency Mental Health needs:

Calling 911

Accessing the Veterans Crisis Line Available 24/7 by dialing 988, then Press 1 Chat online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net

Text 838255

Presenting to the Salisbury VA Emergency Department or a local Emergency Department

Specialty Mental Health programs and services offered:

Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services

Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services provides treatment for substance use disorders and addictive behaviors, such as gambling. An individualized client-centered approach is used in the recovery process and includes the following treatment options: outpatient individual and group counseling, medication assistance, and residential treatment.

PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)

The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinical Team provides individual, evidenced-based, trauma-focused, time-limited services addressing traumas which occurred before, during, or after military service. Our goal is to help Veterans improve the quality and meaningfulness of Veterans’ lives within their families and communities by processing traumatic experiences. As a specialty outpatient program, referrals to this team are made by a Veteran’s BHIP team.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

The Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center is located on the Salisbury VA Campus. This program assists Veterans with serious mental illness in working towards personal recovery goals by learning new coping skills, improving communication skills, and fostering community reintegration. The PRRC program offers recovery-oriented classes five days per week as well as individual Recovery Coaching. Veterans must be connected to MHICM or a BHIP team and a consult is required for participation.

Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

The VA offers treatment for men and women who experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while serving in the military. Salisbury VA’s MST program provides evidence-based, trauma-focused outpatient care in a specialized team. The program is primarily group-based, phases of recovery, with all-women’s groups and all-men’s group options. Participation in MST is by referral only. MST-related therapy may also be provided within the Mental Health Clinics and/or VA Vet Centers.

Mental Health Intensive Community Model (MHICM)/Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) Program

The Mental Health Intensive Community Model (MHICM) is an Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) program that seeks to optimize the health status, quality of life, and community functioning of Veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness. The mission of MHICM/ICMHR is to provide Veterans with intensive, recovery-oriented mental health services that enable them to live meaningful lives in the community of their choosing. Services assist Veterans in defining and pursuing a personal mission and vision based on their identified strengths and self-chosen values, interests, personal roles, and goals.

MHICM/ICMHR Services fully embrace and incorporate the core principles of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery in all interactions, interventions, and program development. MHICM/ICMHR assists Veterans with serious mental illness in gaining stability and reducing the number of psychiatric hospitalizations. Participation is by mental health referral only.

Compensated Work Therapy Programs (CWT)

The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Program falls under VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Services. CWT programs are recovery-oriented clinical vocational rehabilitation services that offer a continuum of vocational training along with therapeutic work services to provide assistance with obtaining and maintaining competitive employment. CWT provides Vocational Rehabilitation Services to Veterans that are living with mental illness and have barriers to employment and want to secure and maintain community-based competitive employment. The CWT Program includes Transitional Work, Supported Employment, Community Based Employment and Vocational Assistance. A consult is required.

Suicide Prevention Program

The Suicide Prevention Program provides follow-up support to Veterans who have contacted the Veteran’s Crisis Line and case management to Veterans identified as being high-risk for suicide. This team is also responsible for providing outreach and education in the community, training healthcare providers on best practices for risk screening and safety planning, and supporting families and staff in the event of a loss from suicide.

Inpatient Psychiatry

The Salisbury VA has two separate inpatient psychiatry units located in building 8 to provide acute psychiatric stabilization and/or low complexity alcohol detoxification, as well as chronic treatment for serious mental illness. Admission is determined by referral from a Mental Health Provider or the Emergency Department.

Cognitive Improvement & Rehabilitation

The VA offers specialized programs for Veterans who have changes in attention, memory and other cognitive abilities. SmartThink is open to all Veterans and is 1 hour/week. It focuses on improving brain health, sleep, attention, memory, and problem solving. The Functional Adaptation & Cognitive Re-Training (FACT) Program is for Veterans with a history of mild brain injury (concussion, stroke, etc). It is an intensive program meeting 2 afternoons a week for 8 weeks.

For More Information: You can find more information at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/