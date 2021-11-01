PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PTSD-RRTP)
**NOTE: The PTSD-RRTP is currently closed due to construction.**
The Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PTSD-RRTP) is a highly-structured six-week treatment setting for combat-related PTSD. We provide a variety of group-based, trauma-focused therapies to help male and female Veterans recover from PTSD in a supported environment. All Veterans attend voluntarily. No one can be forced to attend or remain on the PTSD-RRTP.
Residential Setting
The PTSD-RRTP offers 23 beds and occupies the 3rd floor of Building 8. The facility is NOT a locked unit. Nursing staff are available 24 hours.
You are assigned a double occupancy room, each room having its own bathroom. Wi-Fi is available. Our common living areas feature TVs, computers, recreational equipment, and a work-out room.
Meals and snacks will be provided on the unit. You are expected to keep your personal areas clean and do your own laundry.
Services Provided
Therapeutic Interventions for PTSD are Empirically-based, recovery focused, and include:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Exposure Group including planned outings to restaurants, movies, and public shopping centers
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy
- Acceptance & Commitment Therapy
- Whole Health
- Recovery Action Planning
- Yoga and Tai Chi
- Other psychoeducational classes on topics such as:
- Medication, Nutrition, Health, and Chronic Pain
- Neuropsychological problems such as memory
- Relationships
- Sleep and Dream Rescripting
- Moral Injury, Grief, and Spirituality
Admission Criteria
To be accepted for admission into the PTSD-RRTP, you must:
- Be eligible for VA Services.
- Have combat PTSD as your primary presenting problem.
- Make recovery from PTSD your primary mental health goal.
- Be able to take part in and benefit from group-based, trauma-focused interventions.
- Be able to take part and benefit from care offered in a community-based treatment environment.
- Be medically stable; not in immediate need of tests, exams, procedures, or surgeries for unmanaged health conditions.
- Be psychiatrically stable; not in acute crisis such as suicidal, homicidal, manic, or psychotic.
- Not be abusing alcohol or other substances where withdrawal symptoms could be present.
- Agree to participate in outpatient follow-up treatment upon discharge.
Referral Process
Veterans should speak with their current provider for a referral to the PTSD-RRTP. The provider can then submit a consult. Referrals are accepted from any VA in the country.
Complete applications are reviewed by the treatment team and Veterans will be contacted for an admission date. Admissions occur every two weeks throughout the year.
Walk-ins are also screened every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30am – 10:30am. Please note, a walk-in screening does not lead to immediate admission or a diagnosis of PTSD.
If you need urgent mental health services, you should contact your local hospital or crisis service line for assistance. The PTSD-RRTP is not a crisis stabilization unit.