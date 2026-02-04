Remote Patient Monitoring - Home Telehealth (RPM-HT)

The goal of RPM-HT is to help Veterans and their providers better manage difficult health problems while reducing or eliminating unplanned clinic visits, emergency room visits and hospitalizations. All RPMHT services are 100% remote through the Veterans’ use of the provided equipment with an occasional phone or video call as needed.

VA has access to multiple technologies, which enables the care coordinator to select the best equipment based on each Veteran’s needs. These technologies help educate Veterans about certain chronic conditions and follow a system to manage their conditions.

RPM-HT is a no-cost service for Veterans. Veterans must be willing to use the vendor equipment daily, answer questions, and submit requested vital sign data. Veterans must have a way to communicate with staff via phone. Each RPM-HT consult is reviewed for program eligibility.

The mission of RPM-HT is provide and coordinate quality healthcare for you in your own home. Our goal is to improve your outcomes using care coordination by matching your needs to “the right care, in the right place, at the right time” across the VA and other areas when needed.

Enrollment:

Interested in the program: Call or use My HealtheVet to message your health care team communicating your interest to enroll in the program or go to Register For Care | VA Salisbury Health Care | Veterans Affairs to find out how to enroll in VA Health Care today.

How it works:

When Veterans join the RPM-HT program, they are assigned a nurse who will coordinate care, continually assess needs, monitor health, provide case management, and send important information to providers to ensure the Veterans get the right care when needed.

Care coordinators stay in contact with Veterans between regular health visits and advocate for them, making sure Veterans receive the care they need, while providing ongoing education and support so Veterans can self-manage their chronic conditions better. The care coordinator also helps caregivers making it easier for Veterans to receive care at home.

About the RPMHT Program

The Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) program gives Veterans an opportunity to foster their independence and become more involved in their health care from the comfort of their homes. The program uses remote patient monitoring technologies to identify medical problems earlier, which can save Veterans’ lives.