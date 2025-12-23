What is the Veterans Response Team (VRT)?

The Veterans Response Team (VRT) teaches Veteran first responders, who are also CIT trained, how to effectively and peacefully resolve incidents involving a Veteran in crisis. Officers learn to leverage their law enforcement training and their shared military experiences with the Veteran in crisis to de-escalate the event and prevent violence. Emphasis is placed on connecting Veterans with locally available resources designed to improve the health and well-being of Veterans, reduce unnecessary incarceration rates, and establish a network of officers trained to respond to a Veteran in crisis.