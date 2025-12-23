Veterans Response Team
VRT Resources include: Mental Health, Homelessness, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, LGBQ+ and Peer Support programs.
The Crisis Response and Intervention Training classes is designed for current law enforcement personnel and community first responders.
What is the Veterans Response Team (VRT)?
The Veterans Response Team (VRT) teaches Veteran first responders, who are also CIT trained, how to effectively and peacefully resolve incidents involving a Veteran in crisis. Officers learn to leverage their law enforcement training and their shared military experiences with the Veteran in crisis to de-escalate the event and prevent violence. Emphasis is placed on connecting Veterans with locally available resources designed to improve the health and well-being of Veterans, reduce unnecessary incarceration rates, and establish a network of officers trained to respond to a Veteran in crisis.
Charlotte VRT Crisis Services Available
All resources available at the South Charlotte Health Care Center.
Kernersville VRT Crisis Services Available
All resources available at the Kernersville Health Care Center.
Salisbury VRT Crisis Services Available
All resources available at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center.