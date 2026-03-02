Dr. Cheryl Sexton was appointed Acting Chief of Staff for the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center effective October 17, 2025.

Previously, Dr. Sexton served as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Salisbury VA Health Care System, from 2021 to 2025.

Dr. Sexton's tenure with VA began in 2013 at the South Charlotte VA Health Care Center, where she initially served as a PACT and Women’s Health Provider. Progressing within the organization, she assumed the role of Interim Women’s Health Medical Director before relocating to the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center. In Salisbury, Dr. Sexton has been actively engaged in Primary Care, alongside fulfilling various responsibilities such as Assistant Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care and Employee/Occupational Health Medical Director.

Additionally, Dr. Sexton has played pivotal roles in multiple facility committees, notably chairing the Research IRB committee for five years and contributing to the Caregiver Support program.