Christopher (Todd) Goodman

Todd Goodman began his federal service career with the National Archives in Washington, D.C., as a technical writer. He joined VA as a Public Affairs specialist in 2015, serving in New York and Texas before accepting the role of Public Affairs officer at Salisbury VAMC.

Prior to that, he served more than six years as a Public Affairs specialist in the United States Army. Most of his experience came at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where all war-wounded service members in Iraq and Afghanistan were treated. His major roles were writing stories and escorting media such as 60 Minutes, The Today Show, and a host of other national/international media outlets.

Todd is a former award-winning newspaper reporter for papers in North Carolina and Florida. He covered everything from lifestyles and entertainment to local politics and spot news reporting. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University (journalism) and East Carolina University (master’s degree in English/creative writing nonfiction).