Dave Collins

Most recently, Mr. Collins completed a detail appointment as Acting Deputy Executive Director (SES) of the Tennessee VA Health Care System, where he led operations and ensured quality patient care for dual medical center campuses from June to September 2024.

Prior to his detail in Tennessee, Mr. Collins was appointed as Interim Executive Director (SES) of Salisbury VA on August 4, 2023, where he served until returning to his role as Associate Director on December 18, 2023. Mr. Collins was first appointed as Associate Director at Salisbury VA on August 1, 2021. He also previously served as Administrator of the Charlotte VA Health Care Center. He was also previously appointed as Acting Associate Director of the Cincinnati Health Care System in Cincinnati, Ohio, from July to November 2019.

Prior to joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr. Collins served in the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as an enlisted Airman, contractor, and civilian for a total of 35 years. He is a retired USAF Command Chief Master Sergeant, having served at clinic, hospital, aeromedical evacuation, wing, and major command levels during his 29-year military career. He also served as Commandant of the Robert D. Gaylor NCO Academy at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

Mr. Collins is a graduate of Wilmington University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management. He also holds master’s degrees in health administration and human resource management from Webster University. Mr. Collins is a 2016 Graduate of the Health Service Area 2.1 in VISN 2 Leadership Development Institute and graduate of the 2019 Health Care Leadership Development Program. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program, Class of 2025.

During his military service, Mr. Collins attended the USAF Senior Executive Leaders Course (Lean 6 Sigma) at the Porsche Factory in Stuttgart, Germany; the Center for Creative Leadership Course; and Senior Executive Gettysburg Leadership Experience. He also deployed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1990 in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Mr. Collins is a native of Burlington, North Carolina. Married to his lovely bride Kim, they are the proud parents of two adult children, Christina Elizabeth, and Charles David II.