James Plunkett

He attended University of Minnesota, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Physiology, and graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, where he received a Doctor of Medicine, and completed a four year Internship and Residency in Rehabilitation Medicine. He maintains subspecialty certifications in Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Spinal Cord Medicine, and Pain Medicine. After Residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Dr. Plunkett was recruited to the Cincinnati VA as the Chief of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service (PM&RS), and later became the Director of Rehabilitative Care Line. After nine years in Cincinnati, Dr. Plunkett accepted a position at the Mayfield Clinic and Spine Institute. Dr. Plunkett served in this position for two years, and then returned back to the Cincinnati VA as Rehabilitation Care Line Manager. He also served as adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in the department of PM&R. Dr. Plunkett was recruited to North Carolina in 2016 where he has served Veterans at the Salisbury VA Health Care System as the Associate Chief of Staff for PM&RS. The Salisbury program is comprised of seven rehabilitation services: Physiatry, Physical Therapy, Kinesiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic Care, SCI and Rehab. Therapy.