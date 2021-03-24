Joseph Vaughn

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Vaughn served in numerous leadership roles in VA. In 2015, he was promoted to the Chief Operations Officer/Associate Director of the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., after serving as the Assistant Director. Before his tenure at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA, Mr. Vaughn served as the Chief Logistics Officer for the South Central VA Health Care Network, an integrated system of 10 VA medical centers providing a full range of specialty, tertiary, mental health, and long term care in an eight-state region, where he managed all aspects of the supply chain and vehicle fleet programs within the network.

Mr. Vaughn served in the United States Navy from 1983 – 1993, completing four Mediterranean cruises and was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal.

Mr. Vaughn is a native of Durant, Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Phoenix in Information Technology, and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University. He is a 2012 graduate of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Care Leadership Development Program and a 2013 graduate of the Federal Executive Institute. Mr. Vaughn holds the Senior Level Federal Acquisition Certification for Program and Project Managers. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives.