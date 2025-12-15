Lily Laurer, MS, LMHC, was appointed as Acting Associate Director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System effective June 19, 2025.

Most recently, Lily served as the Regional Administrator for the Southeastern States Network Consortium (SSNC), a region comprised of 11 states, two U.S. territories, and 369 sites of care. In this position, she was responsible for guiding and advising some of VA’s highest leadership on critical issues and/or policies impacting organizational direction and/or functions and operations, with a special focus on systems that affect the region.

Prior to this, Lily held roles such as Associate Director (2019-2020), Health Care Center Administrator (2018-2019), Executive Assistant to the Director (2015-2018), Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Coordinator (2014-2015), and various other senior leadership details.

Prior to serving Veterans at VA, she worked in the private sector mental health field.

As a health care professional with 20 years of experience in both clinical and administrative health care roles, Lily is responsible for administrative operations including Care in the Community, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly known as Voluntary Service), Fiscal, Health Administration Service, and Supply Chain.

Lily has a master’s degree in clinical psychology, is a licensed mental health counselor, has certifications in Healthcare Operations Management, Healthcare Analytics, and Change Management, and is a graduate of VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP).