Robert brings more than three decades of distinguished service, operational excellence, and mission‑focused leadership to VA. As Acting Assistant Director, Robert leverages a combination of military discipline, executive experience, and nationally recognized innovation to advance the organization’s commitment to world‑class care for Veterans.

A U.S. Navy Veteran, Robert served during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, earning distinction as an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS), Shellback, and Interior Communications Electrician. These early experiences shaped Robert’s leadership philosophy, one grounded in accountability, adaptability, and service above self.

Robert holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration (BSHA) from Indiana Wesleyan University. Across a career spanning multiple VA Medical Centers and national initiatives, Robert has become widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading Housekeeping Officers. Robert’s tenure includes serving as the EMS lead in VISN 10 , where exceptional performance led to recognition as EMS Chief of the Year in 2019.

Robert is the creator of the Clean Protection Shield, a nationally acclaimed innovation and winner of the VA Shark Tank Competition, strengthening the VA’s operational safety and environmental hygiene standards. This work exemplifies Robert’s ability to identify system‑level gaps, design practical solutions, and mobilize cross‑functional teams to implement best‑in‑class practices at scale.

Robert’s executive contributions extend beyond direct operational leadership. From 2020 to 2024, Robert served as the Emeritus President of the VA EPS Board, influencing enterprise policy development and organizational strategy across the VA. In 2024, Robert was honored by Crain’s Business as a Notable Black Leader, reflecting both professional impact and longstanding advocacy for equity and inclusion in the healthcare and engineering fields.

Robert remains deeply engaged in professional and community service. A committed member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons, Robert actively supports leadership development, mentorship, and civic engagement. In the community, Robert serves as Chair of the Board of the Friendly Inn Settlement House and contributes strategic guidance as a Board Member for both 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland, Inc. and the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC).

Guided by the personal philosophy “Sip the Water,” Robert exemplifies a leadership approach centered on thoughtful analysis, operational clarity, and purposeful action. Through a career defined by strategic accountability, innovation, and a deep commitment to Veterans, Robert continues to serve as a transformational leader dedicated to strengthening the delivery of healthcare and community support nationwide.