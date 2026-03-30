Mr. Allen previously served as the Chief Nurse at the Kernersville Health Care Center, a role he has held since the facility opened in February 2016. With more than two decades of distinguished service at the Salisbury VA Medical Center, he brings extensive clinical and leadership experience to his position. Mr. Allen oversees all nursing operations, sets rigorous clinical standards, and fosters a culture grounded in veteran-centered care, collaboration, and accountability. His dedication to mentorship, professional development, and continuous improvement has strengthened nursing practice across the center and reinforced its reputation for providing compassionate, evidence-based care.

Before joining Kernersville Health Care Center, Mr. Allen served as Chief Nurse of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Salisbury VA Medical Center. His diverse background also includes roles as a Nurse Practitioner in the Buprenorphine Clinic, ICU staff nurse, and nurse in Acute Care and Spinal Cord Injury, along with leadership as Nurse Manager for both Surgical and Medical Specialties Clinics.

An Army veteran who served with the 2nd Battalion, 28th Artillery Division in Ansbach, Germany, Mr. Allen is also highly accomplished academically, holding degrees from Duke University, Winston-Salem State University, Palmer School of Chiropractic, and Millikin University. His long-standing commitment to service, education, and veteran-focused care continues to guide his leadership and inspire those he serves