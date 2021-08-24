Salisbury VAMC Prohibits Visitors

SALISBURY, N.C. – Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) is committed to protecting staff and patients and limiting the spread of the COVID-19 transmission by taking preemptive precautions.

Effective immediately the Salisbury VA HCS is prohibiting all visitors accompanying patients in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. No visitors are allowed with inpatients or outpatients except for compassionate cases. For example, an end-of-life situation, where someone is close to the end of their life, an exception would be made, but that will be done on a case-by-case basis. Visitors accompanying outpatients are prohibited unless the patient needs assistance.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center visit http://www.salisbury.va.gov/.