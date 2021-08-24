Salisbury VAMC Prohibits Visitors
SALISBURY, N.C. – Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) is committed to protecting staff and patients and limiting the spread of the COVID-19 transmission by taking preemptive precautions.
Effective immediately the Salisbury VA HCS is prohibiting all visitors accompanying patients in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. No visitors are allowed with inpatients or outpatients except for compassionate cases. For example, an end-of-life situation, where someone is close to the end of their life, an exception would be made, but that will be done on a case-by-case basis. Visitors accompanying outpatients are prohibited unless the patient needs assistance.
Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center visit http://www.salisbury.va.gov/.