W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury - Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Salisbury VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Avenue Salisbury, NC 28144
From the North
Take Interstate 85 South to Exit 75. Follow Jake Alexander Boulevard to Brenner Avenue and make a right. The medical center is 1.3 miles on the left.
From the South
Take Interstate 85 North to Exit 75. Follow Jake Alexander Boulevard to Brenner Avenue and make a right. The medical center is 1.3 miles on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Public Transportation
-
Salisbury Transit - Route 3:
-
Weekday Bus Schedule: 6:15am - 6:45pm.
-
Saturday Services: Two buses operate from 8:45am - 4:15pm
-
Buses arrive at transfer site 15 minutes before the hour and 15 minutes after the hour. Call 704-638-5252 for more information
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144
Intersection:
Brenner Avenue and Jake Alexander Boulevard
Coordinates:
35°40'54.24"N 80°29'37.71"W