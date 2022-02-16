 Skip to Content

VA Salt Lake City job fair

VA Salt Lake City job fair on Feb. 17, 2022

When
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MST
Where

405 S. Main St. Ste 100

Salt Lake City , UT

Cost
Free

Hiring for

  • MSA-clinical receptionist

  • Housekeeping aides

  • Nurses

  • Surgical scrub tech's

  • Many other job opportunities

Bring your resume for quickest results.  Create your USAJobs profile in advance at www.usajobs.gov.

We offer

  • Vacation days

  • 13 days of sick leave/ year

  • 11 paid holiday/ year

  • Federal retirement plan

  • Thrift Savings Plan (410k) 5% matching

  • Comprehensive benefits

  • Flexible schedules

This job fair is open to all interested applicants. Masks must be worn.

