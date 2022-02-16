VA Salt Lake City job fair
VA Salt Lake City job fair on Feb. 17, 2022
- When
-
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MST
- Where
-
405 S. Main St. Ste 100
Salt Lake City , UT
- Cost
- Free
Hiring for
-
MSA-clinical receptionist
-
Housekeeping aides
-
Nurses
-
Surgical scrub tech's
-
Many other job opportunities
Bring your resume for quickest results. Create your USAJobs profile in advance at www.usajobs.gov.
We offer
-
Vacation days
-
13 days of sick leave/ year
-
11 paid holiday/ year
-
Federal retirement plan
-
Thrift Savings Plan (410k) 5% matching
-
Comprehensive benefits
-
Flexible schedules
This job fair is open to all interested applicants. Masks must be worn.