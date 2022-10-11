St. George VA Community Clinic Clinic Walk-In Vaccination Clinic
The St. George VA Community Clinic is holding a walk-in vaccine clinic, offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine to all Veterans.
When:
Sat. Oct 15, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The St. George VA Community Clinic is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic Saturday, October 15. The clinic is offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine to all Veterans.
- What: Vaccination Clinic
- When: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday October 15
- Where: St. George VA Community Clinic, 230 North 1680 East, Building N
St. George, UT 84790-2579
- Who: All enrolled Veterans
For additional questions call the clinic at 435-634-7608.
The booster will provide better protection against COVID-19, and the flu vaccine will fight the virus and leave you less likely to spread flu to others. Staying healthy reduces unwanted trips to the medical center and community clinics.
If you would like to get your COVID-19 booster or your flu vaccine in the community, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ for the booster and https://www.va.gov/find-locations for the flu shot.
See more events