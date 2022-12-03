PACT Act Awareness Open House
A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.
Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?
Join us for our PACT Act Week of Action Open House.
When: Wednesday, December 14, 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thurs. & Friday, December 15-16, 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday, December 17, 8:00 am – 4:00pm
Where: George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
Building 550 Deer Valley Room
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah
At the event, you can ask questions, enroll in VA health care, get help submitting a benefits claim, and more. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!
And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.See more events