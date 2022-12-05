PACT Act Awareness Open House

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic Veterans is being done in our Emergency Department.

The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City is offering the bivalent booster on a walk-in basis in the blue clinic (primary care) from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday (Closed Holidays).

Initial series vaccines are still available on a walk-in basis at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. Vaccines are available in the blue clinic from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday (Closed Holidays). Coronavirus vaccines information.

If you are a patient at one of our community clinics, please call your clinic for vaccination details.

Masks are mandatory in all health care buildings. At this time we are allowing one visitor per Veteran. Please no persons under the age of 18.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website.

Get updates on affected services and facilities