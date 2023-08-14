International Overdose Awareness Day

Overdose Awareness Educational Booth, Coffee with a Cop, and Suicide Prevention Month Kick-off

August 31 we observe International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those we’ve lost to overdose, acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, and renew our commitment to end overdose.



Meet with the VA SLC International Overdose Awareness Day team, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Services), Patient Advocates, Police Services, and Suicide Prevention to build upon your understanding of the impacts of drug overdose and how we can all come together to help.

On International Overdose Awareness Day, Thursday, August 31st, we ask that all staff play a role in educating, supporting, and remembering those whose lives have been impacted by overdose. This is a global event that aims to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and we all to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose DOES save lives.

We welcome all to stop by our educational outreach event at the front of the Salt Lake VA Medical Center on Thursday, August 31st, to learn and reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in our community. We will host an educational booth at the main entrance to our medical facility that will be staffed with knowledgeable colleagues ready to share how we can modify risk for overdose. We will also provide information about the availability of VA services as well as ways to prevent drug-related harm through education and practice.

This will be a powerful way for us to stand together and not only remember people who have lost their lives to overdose, but to do our best to prevent future overdose of those we care for. The event will help everyone understand how overdose affects every single one of us and how we can make a difference.

What is Coffee with a Cop?

Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for employees and Veterans to meet VASLC Police Officers and Police management for a FREE coffee, donut, and positive conversation.

No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know your VA Police!