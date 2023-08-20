LGBTQ+ VETERAN SURVIVORSHIP SOIREE 2023
When:
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm MT
Where:
Utah Pride Center
1380 South Main Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join us for an evening of shared creativity to celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community, Veterans and military members, allies, and loved ones. All are invited.
Survivors of suicide and loved ones are invited to share original art, perform poetry or spoken word, or play music on this year’s theme of Victorious Love. Refreshments provided.
Hosted by Utah Pride Center & VA SLC Suicide Prevention and LGBT and GIVE Programs & Blue Star Families of Utah
* Please note there will be discussion of mental health and suicide. Mature themes and language may be present.
QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS? CONTACT US! NO RSVP REQUIRED!
Max Brown (they/them)
Utah Pride Center
Suicide Prevention Program
801-539-8800, Ask for Max
max@utahpridecenter.org
Rachel Leibold (she/her)
SLC VA Suicide Prevention
Outreach and Education
801-201-9125
Rachel.Leibold@va.gov