LGBTQ+ VETERAN SURVIVORSHIP SOIREE 2023

When: Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm MT Where: Utah Pride Center 1380 South Main Street Salt Lake City, UT Cost: Free

Join us for an evening of shared creativity to celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community, Veterans and military members, allies, and loved ones. All are invited.

Survivors of suicide and loved ones are invited to share original art, perform poetry or spoken word, or play music on this year’s theme of Victorious Love. Refreshments provided.

Hosted by Utah Pride Center & VA SLC Suicide Prevention and LGBT and GIVE Programs & Blue Star Families of Utah

Thursday, August 31st, 2023 5:30 to 8:00 PM

Utah Pride Center

1380 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, Utah

* Please note there will be discussion of mental health and suicide. Mature themes and language may be present.

QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS? CONTACT US! NO RSVP REQUIRED!

Max Brown (they/them)

Utah Pride Center

Suicide Prevention Program

801-539-8800, Ask for Max

max@utahpridecenter.org

Rachel Leibold (she/her)

SLC VA Suicide Prevention

Outreach and Education

801-201-9125

Rachel.Leibold@va.gov