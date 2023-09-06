Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veterans Open House

Banner text says celebrating 100 years of health care for Women Veterans.

Join us at our open house and celebrate 100 years of health care for women Veterans.

When:

Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8, Multipurpose Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Learn about the high quality and comprehensive care the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides specifically for women Veterans.

  • Speak with women’s health specialists
  • Participate in a women Veterans focus group
  • Chat with other VA program and resource specialists

For more information please contact the Women Veterans Program at 801-582-1565, ext. 2025.

See more events

Last updated: