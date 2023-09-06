Women Veterans Open House
Join us at our open house and celebrate 100 years of health care for women Veterans.
When:
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 8, Multipurpose Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Learn about the high quality and comprehensive care the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides specifically for women Veterans.
- Speak with women’s health specialists
- Participate in a women Veterans focus group
- Chat with other VA program and resource specialists
For more information please contact the Women Veterans Program at 801-582-1565, ext. 2025.See more events