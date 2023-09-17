Skip to Content
Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic

Nurse giving vaccination to man in car.

Free flu shots available for Veterans at drive-thru clinic.

When:

Mon. Oct 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Repeats

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 2 Circle

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Annual flu season is here, and as we continue to battle the COVID-19, it is more important than ever to receive the annual flu vaccine.

Veterans just need to head to the main VA campus in Salt Lake City, turn into the medical center at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on campus (Bennion Drive), and follow the signs to the dive-thru clinic.

Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Fri. Oct 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Mon. Oct 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Last updated: