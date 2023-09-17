Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic
Free flu shots available for Veterans at drive-thru clinic.
When:
Mon. Oct 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 2 Circle
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Annual flu season is here, and as we continue to battle the COVID-19, it is more important than ever to receive the annual flu vaccine.
Veterans just need to head to the main VA campus in Salt Lake City, turn into the medical center at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on campus (Bennion Drive), and follow the signs to the dive-thru clinic.
Mon. Oct 16, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar