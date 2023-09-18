Join VA for our South Jordan PACT Act Awareness Open House

A law called the PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Do you have questions about the new health care or compensation benefits you may be entitled to? We have the answers!

Join us for our PACT Act Awareness Open House. We’ll answer your PACT Act questions, help you enroll in VA care, help you apply for VA benefits, and more. It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!

When: Friday, September 22, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: South Jordan VA Outpatient Clinic, 5119 West Daybreak Parkway, South Jordan, Utah

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!

Don’t wait. Get what you earned and apply today.