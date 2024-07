When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





We are proud to welcome Veterans to this “Industry Spotlight” Employer Panel to hear about industry trends and labor market needs, insights and advice to Jobseekers in the Healthcare field.



This event will be held on Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 288 362 044 114

Passcode: pv6BED

