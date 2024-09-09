Veteran Readiness & Employment Virtual Career Fair

Veterans be sure to register for the upcoming virtual career fairs hosted by VBA Regional Office Salt Lake City

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





Don’t miss this Virtual Career Fair, your launchpad to a fulfilling civilian career. From IT and healthcare to aerospace and logistics, top employers in high-growth fields are eager to meet you. Showcase your unique talents and experience, explore exciting opportunities, and connect directly with hiring managers. This is your chance to transition seamlessly to a high-quality job that values your service.

Sept. 26

Oct. 31

For more information, please reach out to Dr. Cheril Carrington at 801-604-9325 or Michael Foster at 801-957-4399.

Other VA events