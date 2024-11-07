Skip to Content

Faces of Hunger & Homelessness Professional Panel

Be sure to attend the Hunger & Homelessness Professional Panel, November 21.

When:

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm MT

Where:

Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC)

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Please join our professional panel group featuring VACO and VIP Guests to speak about Hunger & Homeless topics. 

The panel will be on Thursday 21, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., being held in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC).

