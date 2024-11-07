Faces of Hunger & Homelessness Professional Panel
Be sure to attend the Hunger & Homelessness Professional Panel, November 21.
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm MT
Where:
Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC)
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Please join our professional panel group featuring VACO and VIP Guests to speak about Hunger & Homeless topics.
The panel will be on Thursday 21, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., being held in the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC).