Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event in Salt Lake City
Connecting to same-day shelter, food, housing, and other resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness.
When:
Where:
SLC Main Library Downtown
210 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Please encourage all unsheltered Veterans to attend the Surge Event at the Salt Lake City downtown library, July 18.
Same-day shelter, food, housing and other resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness.
Helpful Documents to Bring (Not Required)
Vital Documents: Valid ID, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate
Income Verification: Social Security Award Letter, 3 months of paystubs, Disability Letter, Any proof of income