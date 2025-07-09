Skip to Content

Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event in Salt Lake City

Person turned away and seated on wet pavement.

Connecting to same-day shelter, food, housing, and other resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness.

When:

Where:

SLC Main Library Downtown

210 E 400 S

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Please encourage all unsheltered Veterans to attend the Surge Event at the Salt Lake City downtown library, July 18.

Same-day shelter, food, housing and other resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness.

Helpful Documents to Bring (Not Required)
Vital Documents: Valid ID, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate
Income Verification: Social Security Award Letter, 3 months of paystubs, Disability Letter, Any proof of income

