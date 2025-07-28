Southeast Idaho Women Veterans Wellness Fair
Women Veterans Wellness Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
Elks Lodge #1087
640 E Elva St
Idaho Falls, ID
Cost:
Free
Join VA Salt Lake City Women's Health for a Wellness Fair brought to you by the Annual Road Show!
Date: August 7, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT
Location: Elks Lodge #1087 640 E Elva St, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Experience and learn about ways to enhance your overall wellness! Various stations and activities to include:
- Interactive journaling and journal decorating
- Paint and Plant Station
- Nutrition and more!
Open to all female Veterans and their guests - refreshments provided!
Contact VHASLCWomensHealth@va.gov with questions.