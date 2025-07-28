Southeast Idaho Women Veterans Wellness Fair

Join VA Salt Lake City Women's Health for a Wellness Fair brought to you by the Annual Road Show!

Date: August 7, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MDT

Location: Elks Lodge #1087 640 E Elva St, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Experience and learn about ways to enhance your overall wellness! Various stations and activities to include:

Interactive journaling and journal decorating

Paint and Plant Station

Nutrition and more!

Open to all female Veterans and their guests - refreshments provided!

Contact VHASLCWomensHealth@va.gov with questions.