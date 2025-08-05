Skip to Content

2025 VA Salt Lake City Creative Arts Competition- Performing Arts Exhibit

Performing ArtsPerformance

Building 9 Auditorium

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Free

Come check out our talented Veterans!

Veteran artists from across the Intermountain West head to the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center  to participate in the Veterans Creative Arts Festival Competition.

The festival kicks off Tuesday, August 19 with the visual art exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the building 8 multipurpose center. Dozens of pieces of Veteran artwork from sculptures to paintings will be on display. On Wednesday, August 20, performing arts and creative writing take center stage at 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. in the building 9 auditorium. All events are open to public. 

 

