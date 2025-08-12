2025 VASLC Engineering Car Show and Parade.

The 2025 Engineering Car Show and Parade will be held on Wednesday, September 17th!

This year, we are opening the show up to all employees, Veterans, and their associates. Feel free to share this invite with friends and family who may want to participate or attend. Space will be limited to 12 vehicles per category, so get in early! *One entry per person.

Sign up here: https://app.smartsheetgov.com/b/form/faf80cbd27d441e4a03038d73d59e91d

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: Show from 11 am - 1 pm and Awards given out at 2 pm, followed immediately by the parade past the Veterans State Nursing Home

Location: South Parking Lot of Building 8 (MPC) (Click here for Map)

Categories:

Pre-1990 Vehicles (12 slots available)

1990-Present Vehicles (12 slots available)

Best Decorated Golf Cart/Bicycle

Highlights:

Awards for 1st & 2nd place in each category, plus Best in Show!

Free popcorn and snow cones

Food trucks on-site for delicious eats

Questions: Contact Terri.Margetic@va.gov