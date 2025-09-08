Orem VA Clinic Veteran Town Hall & Resource Fair

When: Thu. Sep 18, 2025, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm MT

Where: Provo Historic Courthouse, 3rd Floor Conference Room

51 S. University Ave

Provo, UT 84601

Calling all Veterans, families, and caregivers to come speak with Veteran Affairs healthcare leaders of the Orem VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. Our Patient Advocate and Enrollment teams will also be available if you have any questions or topics related to your healthcare.

Tell a buddy... better yet, bring them with you.