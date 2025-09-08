Skip to Content

Orem VA Clinic Veteran Town Hall & Resource Fair

Provo Historic Courthouse building... white building with columns with mountains in the background.

Orem VA Clinic Veteran Town Hall

When:

No event data

Where:

Provo Historic Courthouse, 3rd Floor Conference Room

51 S. University Ave

Provo, UT

Cost:

Free

When: Thu. Sep 18, 2025, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm MT

Where: Provo Historic Courthouse, 3rd Floor Conference Room
51 S. University Ave
Provo, UT 84601

Get directions:
Apple Maps
Bing Maps
Google Maps

Calling all Veterans, families, and caregivers to come speak with Veteran Affairs healthcare leaders of the Orem VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. Our Patient Advocate and Enrollment teams will also be available if you have any questions or topics related to your healthcare.

Tell a buddy... better yet, bring them with you.

Other VA events

Last updated: 