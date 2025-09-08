Skip to Content

St. George VA Clinic Town Hall and Resource Fair

Sandstone building with tree in front

VA Clinic Town Hall at Southern Utah Veterans Home

When:

No event data

Where:

Southern Utah Veterans Home

160 N. 200 E Street

Ivins, UT

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans, families, and caregivers to come speak with Veteran Affairs healthcare leaders of the St. George VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. Our Patient Advocate and Enrollment teams will also be available if you have any questions or topics related to your healthcare.

Tell a buddy... better yet, bring them with you.

