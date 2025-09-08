WHOLE HEALTH MIND-BODY WELLNESS RETREAT

Space is limited. Must RSVP with Whole Health and complete registration with the National Ability Center to participate. Call your contact within Whole Health or Ashley Polidori at ext. 2669 to enroll or request additional information.

Join Whole Health for a full day of wellness activities aimed to empower and equip you to take charge of your health and live life to the fullest.

Whole Health is excited to partner with the National Ability Center to create a memorable and meaningful experience for Veterans. This retreat will consist of five group experiences: creativity, mindful walking, indoor climbing, breathwork & meditation, and sharing circle.

Thursday, September 18, 2025

9 am-5 pm (lunch served)

Location: National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way, Park City, UT 84060

