6th Annual Ken Garff Drive-Through Thanksgiving Meal Pick-Up | Salt Lake City

Free Thanksgiving Meal for Veterans in Need

KEN GARFF PRESENTS THE 6TH ANNUAL: Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event. Please enter at Mario Capecchi Drive/Wahlen Way Entrance to the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Campus.

800 Thanksgiving meals will be provided to our Veterans in need. Each meal includes a frozen turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings!

First come, first served. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.