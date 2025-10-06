Ogden Ken Garff Drive-Through Thanksgiving Meal Pick-Up

Free Thanksgiving Meal for Veterans in Need

KEN GARFF PRESENTS THE 1st ANNUAL: Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event at the Ogden VA Clinic. Please enter on 39th Street entrance.

200 Thanksgiving meals will be provided to our Veterans in need. Each meal includes a frozen turkey, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings!

First come, first served. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.