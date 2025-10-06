Skip to Content

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Resource Fair 2025

Graphic for National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

When:

No event data

Where:

Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC)

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center will be hosting a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Fair on November 20th, 2024 from 10am-2pm in Building 8, in the Multipurpose Center (MPC)

Community and VA Partners will be providing resources and education to Veterans and employees! 
Learn from our Healthy Teaching Cooking team about creative recipes for items commonly found in community food pantries.

