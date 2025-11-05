Skip to Content

VA Salt Lake City Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

VA Salt Lake City Caregiver & Family Resource Fair, November 14 at 9:00 am

Multipurpose Center (MPC) of Building 8

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Free

Join VA Salt Lake City’s Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans. 

The Resource Fair will be hosted on November 14th from 9AM to Noon in the Multipurpose Center (MPC) of Building 8.  For more information, reach Andrew Wittwer at 801-582-1565, ext. 2608.

