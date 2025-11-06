Skip to Content

Great American Smoke-Out in Ogden

Resources and Assistance for Ogden-area Veterans to Quit Smoking

When:

No event data

Where:

3945 South Washington Boulevard, Suite 1

South Ogden, UT

Cost:

Free

The journey continues...

Join staff in Ogden on November 21st for the Great American Smoke Out and learn more about resources available to help you quit tobacco. 

Can’t make to our event? The VA has staff and resources available year-round to help Veterans become tobacco-free.  VA offers support, counseling, medications, groups, and apps to help Veterans cross the “tobacco-free” finish line. 

Online Resources: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/

VA Salt Lake City Tobacco Cessation Program: 801-582-1565, ext. 1368

