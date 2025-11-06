Skip to Content

American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop

Annual Holiday Gift Shop for Veterans in financial need.

Building 8, Multipurpose Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Free

Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Monday, Dec. 8, 9 am to 3 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 9 am to 3 pm
Building 8, MultiPurpose Center (Campus Map Here)

Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select one Christmas gift at no charge for each of the following: Themselves, Spouse/partner, and  Up to 8 recipients in immediate family under 18 years of age.

Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.

Shipping is no longer available.

Mon. Dec 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Tue. Dec 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

