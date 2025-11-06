American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop
Annual Holiday Gift Shop for Veterans in financial need.
When:
Where:
Building 8, Multipurpose Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.
Monday, Dec. 8, 9 am to 3 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 9 am to 3 pm
Building 8, MultiPurpose Center (Campus Map Here)
Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select one Christmas gift at no charge for each of the following: Themselves, Spouse/partner, and Up to 8 recipients in immediate family under 18 years of age.
Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.
Shipping is no longer available.
Mon. Dec 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Dec 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT