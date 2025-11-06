Layton City, the Northern Utah Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) will host the annual Veterans Parade.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Outreach team will participate in the Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony.

The Veterans Parade, scheduled to start at 11:11am, will proceed along Wasatch Drive, through Layton Commons Park (Constitution Circle), and ending at the south end of Layton Commons Park, near Hawthorne Drive. All community organizations as well as veterans groups are invited to participate in the parade.

